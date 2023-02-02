Konsult medicinteknik QA/RA
2023-02-02
To our Stockholm office we are looking for consultant with focus on Quality & Regulatory (QA&RA) in the Medical Device industry.
As a consultant at QAdvis you are expected to support our national and international clients with qualified advice and hands-on work within regulatory handling of technical documentation, if needed supported by our more experienced colleagues. QA&RA span over many areas and the candidate's personality and competence will determine how it matches our company's needs.
The work will involve regulatory work, Quality Management Systems (QMS), risk management, process validation, SW validation, development process, verification and validation, CE-marking process, MDR/IVDR, technical documentation, etc.
Following skills are desired or mandatory:
Higher education, masters degree is mandatory
Experience from working with quality management system development, customization, and implementation according to ISO 13485 for medical device manufacturers and review of technical documentation is mandatory
Knowledge in the regulatory framework of medical devices (MDR) and/or in-vitro diagnostic devices (IVDR) is mandatory.
Basic skills in Swedish are mandatory.
Excellent skills in English are mandatory, other languages are appreciated.
Our work is performed both from our offices and at client sites. We work individually or in teams to support the customer in the best way and also to learn from each other. Our customers span from start-ups to large international companies. Most customers are in Scandinavia, but we also have customers in EU, USA, and Asia.
Travel to a certain degree will be necessary, but not exaggerated to keep a good balance with your private life.
We highly value social competence to properly read the situation and the customer expectations, and to provide our customers with professional support. Integrity, a desire to deliver excellent results, a sense for business, self-going, high communication skills are all important capabilities.
Experience of QMS according to ISO13485 and technical documentations in the medical device industry is required.
