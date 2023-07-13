Köksmästare at Spanska Köket
2023-07-13
Spanska Köket is looking for a chef that would like to work in a fast paced restaurant in the heart of Gothenburg. The new team member will work in a workstation in the current restaurant.
More than one person will be hired for this job. They will be posted in the upcoming restaurant opening in the fall in Gothenburg.
The responsibilities are the following:
The person will oversees the preparation and cooking of dishes in the kitchen. This involves organizing their workstations, and ensuring that all ingredients are prepared and cooked correctly and according to recipes and quality standards.
The person will be responsible for maintaining high standards of food quality and presentation. They should ensure that all dishes leaving the kitchen are prepared to the required specifications and meet the expectations of the guests.
Ensuring a clean and safe working environment in the kitchen is crucial. The chefs must adhere to food safety and hygiene regulations, train staff on proper practices, and maintain cleanliness standards in accordance with local health codes.
The chef should collaborate effectively with the other members of the staff, including the restaurant manager, head chef, and servers, to ensure a seamless dining experience for the guests.
It is meritorious if the person have a deep understanding of traditional Spanish culinary techniques. This includes skills such as working with fresh seafood, grilling meats, creating flavorful sauces, preparing paella, and making traditional Spanish desserts.
The work will be performed at Spanska Köket in Gothenburg.
Competitive salary
Minimum Qualifications
• Speak fluent English or Spanish
The last day to apply is October 1st, 2023 at 11 AM CEST.
