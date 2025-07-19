Kock
Restaurant Spirits of Trosa AB / Kockjobb / Trosa Visa alla kockjobb i Trosa
2025-07-19
, Gnesta
, Nynäshamn
, Nykvarn
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurant Spirits of Trosa AB i Trosa
Job description
Company Description
Punschkällaren Trosa is a renewed restaurant located in Trosa's original distillery house, with a history dating back 150 years. We want to be known for serving high-quality Swedish lunch and dinner, crafting our own beer and spirits, and offering Trosa's best punsch on tap. The restaurant exudes a cozy atmosphere and values innovation.
We will start operations in Early August 2025.
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site Chef role located in Trosa. The Chef will be responsible for preparing and cooking high-quality Swedish dishes, creating innovative menu items, managing kitchen operations, ensuring food safety standards are met, and overseeing kitchen staff.
Qualifications
Culinary skills, Menu Development, and Food Preparation
Knowledge of Swedish cuisine and culinary techniques
Experience in kitchen management and staff supervision
Food Safety and Hygiene practices
Effective communication and teamwork skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Experience in a similar role is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
E-post: toby@punschkällaren.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurant Spirits of Trosa AB
(org.nr 559530-4089) Arbetsplats
Spirits of Trosa AB, Restaurant Jobbnummer
9432418