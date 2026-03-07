Kitchen Worker - Urgent
2026-03-07
Employer: CMD Trading AB
Location: 44 Linnégatan, Gothenburg, Sweden
Position Title: Kitchen worker
Employment Type: Full-time, compliant with Visita-HRF
Start Date: ASAP
Salary: in line with Visita-HRF for role and candidate experience/fit; 25 days annual leave
Probation Period: 6 months (per LAS with 2 weeks' notice), thereafter permanent
Role Summary
The Kitchen Worker supports daily food preparation, kitchen and restaurant operations at the company's fast-casual dumpling outlet. The role is designed for a candidate starting a role in the food service industry interested in working their way up to running a kitchen or restaurant under supervision. Primary responsibilities include food preparation, service preparation and maintaining hygiene standards in the outlet under the close supervision of the Outlet Manager and Founders.
As skills progress, there may be opportunities to assume senior kitchen roles or gradually take front-of-house responsibilities within the Swedish food-service sector.
Key Responsibilities
• Assist with daily kitchen opening and closing routines
• Support food preparation including ingredients prep, portioning, cooking and plating according to strict SOPs during, before and after service
• Follow food-safety and hygiene standards (HACCP principles)
• Clean and sanitise workstations, equipment, kitchen tools, floors, surfaces, bathrooms, etc.
• Maintain ingredient and supply inventory integrity, organization and quantity for efficient operations
• Sort kitchen waste and follow recycling procedures and support ventilation and grease separation requirements
Training & Development
This role includes structured onboarding and development through:
• Food-safety and hygiene training (HACCP)
• Workplace safety and equipment instruction
• Supervised skills ladder, task checklist and documented planned training
• Weekly one-to-one review with manager or senior colleague
• Support in basic English communication for kitchen and customer contexts
• Opportunity to develop towards wider responsibilities as capability grows
Required Skills and Profile
• Strong motivation to work in food service / hospitality industry
• Demonstrated willingness to learn, follow structured training and standard operating procedures
• Understanding of food-safety principles and willingness to undertake required certifications
• Team player with a positive attitude and willingness to be coached - this role will always be supervised
• Ability to work flexibly, including evenings and weekends
• Nepali language skills are required
Additional Information
This role is designed for individuals looking for entry-level or re-entry to Sweden's food service industry and developing a long-term career therein. Uniform and required protective equipment will be provided. A salary review will be conducted after 6 months post-probation, or upon meeting agreed performance milestones.
The employer complies fully with Swedish employment requirements, and provides the standard SAF-LO package including TFA (Work Injury Insurance), TGL (Group Life Insurance); AGS (Group Sickness Insurance); Avtalspension SAF-LO (Occupational Pension, 4.5% of salary); Premium-waiver insurance and related SAF-LO components
The employer is committed to equality of opportunity and to creating a workplace that is free from discrimination on grounds of gender, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to info@umasmomo.com
with the subject line 'Kitchen Worker - Gothenburg' Så ansöker du
Application deadline: 2026-04-06
E-post: info@umasmomo.com Arbetsgivarens referens
