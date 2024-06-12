Kitchen Helper
We are looking for a Kitchen Helper for our restaurant, who can help in the kitchen.
Important:We are looking for candidates those have the permit to work in sweden.
Kitchen Helper Responsibilities:
Preparing meal ingredients for the cook mainly south indian, which includes washing, peeling, cutting, and slicing ingredients.
Assisting kitchen staff to unload food supplies from delivery trucks.
Properly washing and drying all dishes, utensils, cooking instruments and cutting boards.
Neatly putting away all utensils, cooking instruments, dishes, and cutting boards in their respective places.
Packing take-out orders as needed.
Removing garbage, replacing garbage bags, and washing garbage cans.
Mopping and sweeping the kitchen areas as required.
Storing ingredients and food items according to food safety standards.
Proven experience helping in kitchen settings.
The ability to stand for extended periods of time.
The ability to safely use kitchen equipment and appliances.
Sound knowledge of food safety standards and procedures.
Strong communication skills.
Excellent organizational skills.
