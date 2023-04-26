kitchen help

Dary's Giftshop / Kockjobb / Eslöv
2023-04-26


Visa alla kockjobb i Eslöv, Kävlinge, Höör, Lund, Svalöv eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Dary's Giftshop i Eslöv

Do you love to cook? can you do international recipes and have your own inspiration , do you know about nutrition and can you have create with vegetables, are you good with children and willing to learn new things, making food fun and colourful , then we have a place for you, at stroungarna preschool, we care about what kind of food we put in our table, we make everything from scratch and , we have fun doing it. the position is not a difficult one but we need someone that can be open minded and also have fun with our children , thru our food we learn so much, take a stroll all over the world when we make international dishes and explore with our preschoolers teaching them where vegetables, spices and different traditions come from everyday. if you are interested, check out our website www.stroungarna.se
send us an email at stroungarna@hotmail.com
We will like someone fluent in english because we have bilingual students
Come join our team !!!!!!!!!!

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26
E-post: stroungarna@hotmail.com

Arbetsgivare
Dary's Giftshop
241 92  ESLÖV

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
7705619

Prenumerera på jobb från Dary's Giftshop

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Dary's Giftshop: