kitchen help
Dary's Giftshop / Kockjobb / Eslöv Visa alla kockjobb i Eslöv
2023-04-26
, Kävlinge
, Höör
, Lund
, Svalöv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dary's Giftshop i Eslöv
Do you love to cook? can you do international recipes and have your own inspiration , do you know about nutrition and can you have create with vegetables, are you good with children and willing to learn new things, making food fun and colourful , then we have a place for you, at stroungarna preschool, we care about what kind of food we put in our table, we make everything from scratch and , we have fun doing it. the position is not a difficult one but we need someone that can be open minded and also have fun with our children , thru our food we learn so much, take a stroll all over the world when we make international dishes and explore with our preschoolers teaching them where vegetables, spices and different traditions come from everyday. if you are interested, check out our website www.stroungarna.se
send us an email at stroungarna@hotmail.com
We will like someone fluent in english because we have bilingual students
Come join our team !!!!!!!!!!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26
E-post: stroungarna@hotmail.com Arbetsgivare Dary's Giftshop
241 92 ESLÖV Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7705619