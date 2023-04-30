Kitchen Assistant with B Driving License

SBL EU AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Täby
2023-04-30


We are looking for a english/hindi speaking kitchen assistant who holds a valid B Driving License.
The primary job responsiblities are to help the chef in preparation like cutting the vegitables etc, packing the food boxes, cleaining the kitchen and kitchen utensils,
Driving and delivering the food orders.

You must be english speaking and prefrence is given to candidates who can also speak Hindi.
You must have a valid B driving license.

This is a short-term job but the rightful candidate can be extended as permanent employement.

The job can be started asap.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11
Whatsapp at : 0707837628
E-post: Sbleuab@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SBL EU AB (org.nr 559305-9842)
Ytterbyvägen 19 (visa karta)
183 30  TÄBY

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Sandeep Lakhera
Sbleuab@gmail.com
0707837628

Jobbnummer
7710671

