Kitchen Assistant with B Driving License
2023-04-30
We are looking for a english/hindi speaking kitchen assistant who holds a valid B Driving License.
The primary job responsiblities are to help the chef in preparation like cutting the vegitables etc, packing the food boxes, cleaining the kitchen and kitchen utensils,
Driving and delivering the food orders.
You must be english speaking and prefrence is given to candidates who can also speak Hindi.
You must have a valid B driving license.
This is a short-term job but the rightful candidate can be extended as permanent employement.
The job can be started asap.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11
Whatsapp at : 0707837628
E-post: Sbleuab@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559305-9842)
Ytterbyvägen 19 (visa karta
)
183 30 TÄBY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Sandeep Lakhera Sbleuab@gmail.com 0707837628 Jobbnummer
7710671