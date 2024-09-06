Kickstart your career by joining the Nordea Graduate Programme
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Job ID: 25875
We know we are looking but ARE (JUST) YOU READY for the adventure?
Are you ready to kickstart your career? Join the Nordea Graduate Programme and become part of our talented team! We are seeking individuals to join our programme beginning 1st of September 2025.
At Nordea, we believe in empowering our employees to take control of their careers. We offer a robust internal career marketplace for job mobility. As a graduate you will learn from and collaborate with highly competent and open-minded colleagues to continually improve your skills and expand your horizons. With room to grow, you can help us unlock Nordea's full potential by unlocking your own.
What you can expect
The Nordea Graduate Programme is an 18-month programme, starting on 1st of September 2025. During that period, you'll follow a learning plan, working in various teams with clear learning objectives to support your growth. Joining the programme will be an impactful experience for you that will make a real difference to your growth. You will bring everything you learn with you as a solid foundation on which to build your future career.
You will be carefully guided, and active interaction will help you get clarity on what you want, how you work and thrive and what your passion is.
When applying to the Graduate Programme you choose one of the Recruiting Career Streams below. Each stream will give the graduate a home team that will host the graduate throughout the Programme. It is also this home team where the graduate will be offered to start their career after the Programme has ended. The streams are implemented for you to navigate and find your best starting point at Nordea. This means that the streams are not separate programme tracks, all graduates in Nordea follow the same programme structure no matter of the chosen stream. However, the learning by doing will of course differ depending on the chosen stream.
In this recruitment wave we are looking for graduates in the following streams:
Personalized Advisory - develop our customer offerings and unfold Nordea's full potential by providing personal, tailored and inclusive advisory services to all Nordea's customers. (These positions are available in FI and NO)
Risk & Security in the Digital era - protect Nordea so we can continue to be a safe and trusted financial partner to our customers and partners. (These positions are available in FI, DK and SE)
Operational Excellence - run the bank efficiently. Identifying trends and formulating business insights, measuring and operating the efficiency of banking and people processes and articulate recommendations and support. (These positions are available in SE)
Analyst - process and leverage enormous amounts of data to improve and identify financial risks and customer opportunities, through quantitative analysis. Engage in dialogues and sparring with customers on how market dynamics may provide opportunities on the market. (These positions are available in FI & SE)
When applying to the Graduate Programme you will be asked which of the streams above you are applying for, read more about the streams here. If you have any questions regarding which of the above streams you should apply to please send an email to graduate.programme@nordea.com
.
If you want to read more about the experience of being in the programme read the Graduate blog.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To be a qualified candidate for the Graduate positions, you have:
A Master's degree by 1 September 2025
A maximum of two years' post-academic work experience
Excellent language skills in English
We also value candidates who resonate with some of the following characteristics:
Team players with proactive and collaborative attitudes
Positive, motivated and inspired mind-sets
Continuous curiosity to develop personal competences, professional skills and seek learning opportunities
The purpose of the programme is to develop our future talents. We listen to your career aspirations and support your development within the bank throughout different phases of your career. All in all, the question is - where do you want climb?
If this sounds like you, get in touch and let's work together to achieve your goals!
Next steps
Submit your application in English no later than 30/09/2024. For more information, you're welcome to send an email to graduate.programme@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 17-21 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordea Bank Abp Filial i Sverige Jobbnummer
8884103