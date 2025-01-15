Kickstart your career by joining the Nordea Graduate Programme
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Kickstart your career by joining the Nordea Graduate Programme. Are you ready to kickstart your career? Join the Nordea Graduate Programme and become part of our talented team! We are seeking individuals to join our programme beginning 1 September 2025.
What you can expect
The Nordea Graduate Programme is an 18-month programme, starting on 1 September 2025. During that period, you'll follow a learning plan, working in various teams with clear learning objectives to support your growth. Joining the programme will be an impactful experience for you that will make a real difference to your growth. You will bring everything you learn with you as a solid foundation on which to build your future career. You will be carefully guided, and active interaction will help you get clarity on what you want, how you work and thrive and what your passion is.
In this recruitment wave we are looking for graduates in the following streams:
Personalized Advisory - This stream is our customer path where you will work with the personal or corporate customer side of our business. This stream is suitable for those who have background from studies, for example in economics and communication. (These positions are available in SE)
Risk & Security in the Digital era - This stream will give you the opportunity to work with risk and legal compliance in an area of growing importance for the bank. This stream is suitable for those who have background from studies, for example in Legal. (These positions are available in DK)
Operational Excellence - This stream focuses on how the bank continues to be on top of trends and takes the next steps in how to operate in a profitable and sustainable way. This stream is suitable for those who have background from studies, for example in Economics & Business Administration, Communication and Management. (These positions are available in FI, SE & PL)
Next Generation Technology - This stream is part of shaping the future of banking and supports us in transforming technology in finance and banking. Join us and be a part of making the digital customer experience of tomorrow a little better than today. This stream is suitable for those who have background from studies, for example in Computer Science. (These positions are available in FI, PL, DK & SE)
When applying to the Graduate Programme you will be asked which of the streams above you are applying for, read more about the streams here. If you have any questions regarding which of the above streams you should apply to please send an email to graduate.programme@nordea.com
.
If you want to read more about the experience of being in the programme read the Graduate blog.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To be a qualified candidate for the Graduate positions, you have:
A Master's degree by 1 September 2025
A maximum of two years' post-academic work experience
Excellent language skills in English
We also value candidates who resonate with some of the following characteristics:
Team players with proactive and collaborative attitudes
Positive, motivated and inspired mind-sets
Continuous curiosity to develop personal competences, professional skills and seek learning opportunities
If this sounds like you, get in touch and let's work together to achieve your goals!
Next steps
Submit your application in English no later than 15/02/2025. For more information, you're welcome to send an email to graduate.programme@nordea.com
. You can read more about the full recruiting process here!
Please be aware that any applications or CVs (Curriculum Vitae) coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
