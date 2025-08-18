Kichen Assistant
2025-08-18
We are now looking for a motivated and service-minded Köksbiträde to join our team in a dynamic and welcoming environment.
About the role
As a Köksbiträde, you will play an important part in supporting the kitchen's daily operations. You will work closely with chefs and colleagues to ensure that the kitchen maintains high standards of hygiene, quality, and efficiency.
Main responsibilities
Assist chefs with preparation of raw materials (washing, chopping, portioning, etc.)
Maintain cleanliness and order in the kitchen, dishwashing area, and storage spaces
Handle dishwashing and kitchen equipment
Follow routines for food safety, hygiene, and workplace safety
Support in serving or catering preparation when needed
Requirements
1-2 years of experience in a similar role is an advantage, but not a requirement
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Good communication skills
Reliability, punctuality, and a positive attitude
We offer
A friendly and supportive work environment
Opportunities for learning and development within the kitchen and restaurant field
Flexible working hours depending on the needs of the business
Fair employment conditions according to collective agreements
About you
We are looking for someone who is energetic, responsible, and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment. You have an eye for detail, care about quality, and enjoy contributing to a good atmosphere in the team.
Application
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, we look forward to receiving your application! Please send your CV and a short personal letter via Arbetsförmedlingen.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17
E-post: prabhin.p98@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Smiling People AB
(org.nr 559418-1512) Jobbnummer
9463978