Kichen Assistant

We are now looking for a motivated and service-minded Köksbiträde to join our team in a dynamic and welcoming environment.

About the role

As a Köksbiträde, you will play an important part in supporting the kitchen's daily operations. You will work closely with chefs and colleagues to ensure that the kitchen maintains high standards of hygiene, quality, and efficiency.

Main responsibilities

Assist chefs with preparation of raw materials (washing, chopping, portioning, etc.)
Maintain cleanliness and order in the kitchen, dishwashing area, and storage spaces
Handle dishwashing and kitchen equipment
Follow routines for food safety, hygiene, and workplace safety
Support in serving or catering preparation when needed

Requirements

1-2 years of experience in a similar role is an advantage, but not a requirement
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Good communication skills
Reliability, punctuality, and a positive attitude

We offer

A friendly and supportive work environment
Opportunities for learning and development within the kitchen and restaurant field
Flexible working hours depending on the needs of the business
Fair employment conditions according to collective agreements

About you

We are looking for someone who is energetic, responsible, and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment. You have an eye for detail, care about quality, and enjoy contributing to a good atmosphere in the team.

Application

If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, we look forward to receiving your application! Please send your CV and a short personal letter via Arbetsförmedlingen.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17
E-post: prabhin.p98@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Smiling People AB (org.nr 559418-1512)

Jobbnummer
9463978

