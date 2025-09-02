KFK Nordic AB is looking for Taxi Driver
2025-09-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We're Hiring: Taxi Driver in Gothenburg and other Regions 0f sweden
Join a professional team with strong values in safety, service, and punctuality!
Are you a licensed taxi driver looking for your next opportunity?
We are currently seeking motivated and responsible drivers to join our growing taxi service in Sweden.
What we offer:
Competitive salary + commission
Flexible working hours (full-time or part-time)
New and Modern, GPS-equipped vehicles
Friendly and supportive team environment
Possibility for long-term growth
Requirements:
Valid Swedish Taxi Driver's License (Taxiförarlegitimation)
Good communication skills in Swedish, English (other languages are a plus)
Customer-focused, punctual, and responsible
Ability to work independently Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01
Taxi Driver
E-post: jobs@kfkab.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KFK Nordic AB
(org.nr 559538-9908) Kontakt
Operation Manager
Umer Ali umer@kfkab.com 0700786786
9486632