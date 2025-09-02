KFK Nordic AB is looking for Taxi Driver

KFK Nordic AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Göteborg
2025-09-02


We're Hiring: Taxi Driver in Gothenburg and other Regions 0f sweden
Join a professional team with strong values in safety, service, and punctuality!
Are you a licensed taxi driver looking for your next opportunity?
We are currently seeking motivated and responsible drivers to join our growing taxi service in Sweden.
What we offer:
Competitive salary + commission
Flexible working hours (full-time or part-time)
New and Modern, GPS-equipped vehicles
Friendly and supportive team environment
Possibility for long-term growth

Requirements:
Valid Swedish Taxi Driver's License (Taxiförarlegitimation)
Good communication skills in Swedish, English (other languages are a plus)
Customer-focused, punctual, and responsible
Ability to work independently

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01
Taxi Driver
E-post: jobs@kfkab.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Taxi Driver".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
KFK Nordic AB (org.nr 559538-9908)

Kontakt
Operation Manager
Umer Ali
umer@kfkab.com
0700786786

Jobbnummer
9486632

