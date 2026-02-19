KFK Nordic AB is looking for Taxi Driver
2026-02-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KFK Nordic AB i Göteborg
We're Hiring: Taxi Driver in Gothenburg and Other Regions of Sweden
Join a professional team built on strong values of safety, service, and punctuality!
Are you a licensed taxi driver looking for your next opportunity? We are currently seeking motivated and responsible drivers to join our growing taxi service in Gothenburg and other regions across Sweden.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary + commission
Flexible working hours (full-time or part-time)
New and modern, GPS-equipped vehicles
Friendly and supportive team environment
Opportunity for long-term growth and development
Requirements:
Valid Swedish Taxi Driver's License
Good communication skills in Swedish and English (additional languages are a plus)
Customer-focused, punctual, and responsible
Ability to work independently
If you are professional, reliable, and passionate about providing excellent service, we would love to hear from you.
Apply today and become part of a team that values quality, safety, and customer satisfaction!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21
Taxi Driver
E-post: jobs@kfkab.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Taxi Driver". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KFK Nordic AB
(org.nr 559538-9908) Kontakt
Operation Manager
Umer Ali umer@kfkab.com Jobbnummer
9751172