Key Account Manager to Samsung
2024-06-24
We are currently looking for a Key Account Manager to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible with respect for your eventual notice period.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
Purpose of the job:
To maximize short- and long-term sales and profit of the key account and being Samsung 's representative towards the customer in the whole sales process, from initial contract to final service.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
* Take responsibility and being Samsung representative towards the customer in the whole sales process. From initial contract to final service.
* Update and establish 3 month sales forecast on a weekly basis.
* Fulfilling and over achieving sales budget in both sell-in and sell-out and optimizing channel stock.
* Developing the customer relationship on all levels in the organization and enhancing synergies between all products.
* Monitoring and maintaining healthy levels of trade spend and pricing and enhancing overall customer profitability.
JOB SCOPE:
* Build a long-term relationship with the account and its organization within top management, product management, sales, marketing and purchasing
* Developing the mid to long term business objectives for key account. For large account develop a Joint Business Plan.
* Be responsible for and create event, campaigns, training, sales competitions, shop displays in line with the assigned marketing budgets.
* Secure Sell-in and sell-out and optimal channel stock throughout the whole channel.
* Conduct Market Research on pricing, floor assortment, brands, specs, review competitor 's line up and specs etc.
* Develop pricing and sales program for the Key Account and updating and managing accurate pricing and price lists.
* Making 3 months AP1 forecasting through GSCM system on a weekly basis and assuring customer order receipts accordingly.
* Assuring weekly PSI reporting from the customer.
* Driving process improvement together with the customer such as EDI, CPFR etc.
* Yearly contract negotiation from draft to final signature of the commercial and general terms.
* Monitoring and communicating credit status and financial information of the key account together with the responsible credit controller.
* Managing appropriate claims process of back end conditions, from contract and accrual to final payment.
* Be responsible for reporting and sales administration towards the customer reporting.
About you:
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
* Upper secondary school. Academic background or other higher education is an advantage
EXPERIENCE:
* At least 3-5 years experience in sales from the electronics industry (supplier and/or retailer).
* A good understanding for channels and a broad experience of this field.
* KAM experience an advantage.
* Proven track record in ability to generate business.
* Good network in the channels as well as the key customers on the market.
SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES:
* Structured and good administrator
* Creative
* Fluent in English
* Understanding of and interest in technical issues
* High level of energy
* Be a doer
* Strong social skills
* Flexible
* Negotiation skills
* Analytical skills
Sounds interesting?
