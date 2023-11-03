Key Account Manager to Samsung
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Key Account Manager to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible with respect for your eventual notice period. It will begin with a 2-year contract, with a high possibility for extension.
Although the ad is written in English, please note that fluency in Swedish is required for the role.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
Purpose of the job:
To maximize short- and long term sales and profit of the B2B key account and being Samsungs representative towards the partner and end-customers in the whole sales process, from initial contract to final service.
Key accountabilities
* Take responsibility and being Samsung representative towards the customer in the whole sales process. From initial contact to final service.
* Manage the whole B2B channel including channel partners and end-customers (direct touch).
* Manage sales forecasts.
* Fulfilling and overachieving sales budget in both sell-in and sell-out and optimizing channel stock.
* Drive sales on Samsung MX B2B portfolio incl. devices, accessories, Samsung KNOX solutions and service offerings.
* Develop the customer relationship on all levels in the organization and enhancing synergies between all products.
* Continuously support tender processes with the full Samsung MX B2B offerings.
Job scope
* Build a long term relationship with the account and its organization within top management, product management, sales, marketing and purchasing.
* Act as trusted advisor and build long term relationships with B2B end-customers organizations within management, CIO-level, IT departments and purchasing organizations.
* Develop and maintain business relationships with 3rd party solution providers that are beneficial for both Samsung and our customers.
* Sales responsibility for managed indirect B2B channel accounts
* Together with partners and customers, identify and suggest Samsung Enterprise Mobility solutions and services that are in line with the Samsung B2B MX offerings.
* BO management, follow up on lead generation and CRM via Salesforce.com
* Develop mid to long term business objectives for key accounts.
* Manage sell-in and sell-out and optimal channel stock responsibility throughout the whole channel.
* Monitor and continuously work actively with tenders and procurements.
* Yearly contract negotiation from draft to final signature of the commercial and general terms.
* Managing appropriate claims process of back-end conditions from contract and accrual to final payment.
Qualifications required
* Upper secondary school. Academic background or other higher education is an advantage.
Experience
* At least 3-5 years ' experience in sales from the IT industry (supplier and/or Value Added Reseller).
* At least 3-5 years ' experience in B2B sales incl. partner management and direct touch sales.
* Experience working with tenders, negotiations and bid management.
* Proven track record in ability to generate business.
* Experience from key account management.
* Good understanding of Enterprise Mobility solutions such as EMM, AD solutions, secure communications incl. encryption, inventory management and virtualization environment.
Skills & attributes
* Structured and good administrator
* Creative
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Understanding of and interest in technical issues
* High level of energy
* "Doer" mentality
* Strong social skills
* Flexible
* Negotiation skills
* Analytical skills
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad thomas.akerblad@multimind.se 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
8239121