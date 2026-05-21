Key Account Manager
Gränges Finspång AB / Säljarjobb / Finspång Visa alla säljarjobb i Finspång
2026-05-21
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gränges Finspång AB i Finspång
Gränges is a global leader in aluminium rolling and recycling in selected niches. We are committed to creating circular and sustainable aluminium solutions in partnerships with our customers and suppliers-for a better future. As a part of our continued growth and transformation journey, we are seeking an engaged and driven Key Account Manager to our Sales organization. This position is a full-time role.
Location: Sweden/Finspång
As we continue to grow, we are looking for a talented engaged and driven Key Account Manager to join our team. You will have a vital role in managing and developing new and current customer relationships.
Key responsibilities:
Develop and maintain strong, long-term relationships with customers
Understand customer needs and goals to deliver tailored solutions
Identify new business opportunities within existing accounts
Lead and coordinate RFQ processes and negotiations
Prepare and deliver business reviews and strategic account plans
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless delivery and customer satisfaction
Monitor market trends and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities
We are looking for a person who is:
Proven experience in key account management, Sales or similar industry
Experience from the production industry
Strong business acumen and problem solving abilities
Technical education
Fluency in English
We offer a dynamic environment, with opportunities for growth and the chance to make a real impact. Does that sounds appealing?
Please send your application (CV and personal letter) to Annika Liljeholm, Human Resources Gränges Europe, mail mailto:annika.liljeholm@granges.com
, latest June 14. If you have questions about the job, team or organization please contact Carl-Fredrik Haukås, HEX Segment Leader, mail mailto:carl-fredrik.haukas@granges.com Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9921374