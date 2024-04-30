Key Account Manager
Are you a technically interested Key Account Manager and want to be part of a unique journey in the expansive solar industry?
About the role
The Key Account Managers will work with creating long-term relationships with prospective customers to strengthen our position in the European market with focus on one of our growing markets, Germany, Spain, or France. You will be responsible and working hands-on with operating and continuously developing our business and relationships with large corporate customers, with a focus on energy-intensive companies that own properties with large flat roofs. Midsummer's solar panels make it possible for roofs that cannot handle the weight of traditional panels to produce solar energy. As a Key Account Manager with us, you will be working towards the shift to environmentally friendly energy production while offering customers an affordable energy price.
Main duties
Develop and manage the sales of Midsummer's products to business customers.
Adapt and translate the sales material for the relevant market in Europe.
Establishing and maintaining successful long-term relationships with customers.
Provide relevant business information internally.
Your profile
- Have a background in sales.
- Interest in technology.
- As a person, you independently contact new customers to create good relationships and create more business opportunities in a structured manner with focus on value based activites.
- You are self-motivated and with an entrepreneurial spirit. By focusing on results, you challenge yourself to venture into new, unknown areas.
- You can handle several parallel projects at once in a structured manner.
- You are fluent on a native level in either French, German, or Spanish, in both speech and writing.
More information
The position is permanent with a six-month probation period.
The position is based in Järfälla
Traveling is included in the position.
Does it sound interesting?
Interviews are ongoing, so don't hesitate to send in your application
Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that installs discrete solar roofs that we manufacture in Järfälla with 90% lower carbon footprint than traditional solar panels. We have a high-tech, Swedish product and own the entire value chain from development and production to installation. Under the Midsummer Machinery brand, we supply production systems for flexible thin-film solar cells.
Midsummer controls the entire value chain from manufacturing equipment to finished solar roofs. This has been achieved through the development of advanced solutions for mass production of flexible thin-film solar cells.
We were founded in 2004 and today have 90 employees in Sweden. We are in an expansive phase and have begun construction of a new factory in Italy. We intend to continue to expand both in Sweden and internationally. Ersättning
