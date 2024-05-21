Workplace & Community Manager to EasyPark
QUICK FACTSExtent:Part-time,32h/week.Working hours:Monday-Friday, 8:00-15:00Location: Frihamnen, StockholmStart date:As soon as possibleForm of employment:You will work as a consultant and be employed by us at Inte Bara Post Bemanning for the first 6 months, after that there is a big chance to be employed directly by EasyPark since this is a long-term need.
YOUR FUTURE WORKPLACE
At EasyPark, they love cities. They love them for work, for play, and everything in between. That's why their mission is to make life in cities much easier - by taking care of the parking. Using technology, they break barriers, helping improve the urban experience. Their aim is to create a scenario where parking supply and driver demand are balanced not by adding more parking spots or reducing the number of cars, but thanks to predictive technology that connects their users to available spots.
At EasyPark, it is the people that make the difference. They stay true to their values of being curious, continuously collaborating, and maintaining a humble manner while celebrating each milestone. Their values drive them, and these are:
Be curious: We approach the ever-changing world with curiosity
Play together: We play fair for a bigger purpose
Inch by inch: We move towards our vision and celebrate inches along theway
WORK TASKS
As a Workplace & Community Manager, you will play a vital role in the operational support of the team in the Stockholm office HQ and create a wonderful workplace environment and experience for the internal and external stakeholders, such as the employees, contractors, clients and customers. You thrive when bringing people together and support to create a strong sense of belonging for the various communities within the international team. You love organizing but also have a back-up plan in place for problem solving any issues. Sounds like a good match? Please continue reading!
Some examples of your responsibilities include:
Be the main point of contact/go-to person for the Stockholm office and ensure that the workplace continuously develops and offers an enjoyable work environment.
Maintain their office services with third-party suppliers (i.e. cleaning, landlord, coffee machine etc.) by organizing local workplace operations and procedures.
Generally accountable for the smooth running of the office and arranging for repairs/alternatives, when necessary.
Ensure the workplace is kept tidy and presentable. Including monitoring office supplies levels such as stationary, food & drink etc. and restocking accordingly.
Own the local health & safety procedures at the office including arranging and delivering education and training; as required.
Support with reception and other physical security duties to ensure that external guests are welcomed into the office and follow relevant procedures.
Coordinate office activities through collaboration with People Operations, Culture & Development, Talent Acquisition and other functions, on employee engagement initiatives.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:
You have a "hands-on" mentality and are enthusiastic about administrative tasks and creating a positive employee & guest experience.
You work independently and feel comfortable to take your own initiative and always have a "Plan B" in place by being solution oriented.
You enjoy organizing, being creative and have great communication skills with various stakeholders.
You are fluent in English; since this is thecompany language and they have many international colleagues (globally, 70 nationalities).You always have an open ear for your environment, enjoy working and connecting with people from all around the world.
Intermediate Swedish is desirable but not essential for this role as most of your communication will be in English however Swedish can be beneficial for communication with external suppliers.
Experience from working in a similar role or service-related role where you understand the importance of great people experience.
You are comfortable working in a global and international environment where change is a natural part of the growth journey.
OUR OFFER
As an employee at Inte Bara Post Bemanning, you get a consulting manager who becomes your sounding board and coach throughout the employment. As a consultant, you will also be part of our consulting network RPB Insights. RPB Insights gives you training and development in the form of lectures, workshops, network meetings and other social events. It also gives you an opportunity to meet other consultants. We offer all our consultants wellness allowance.
OTHER INFORMATION
This recruitment process is handled by Inte Bara Post Bemanning andall calls and emails about the job should go directly to us.You will be hired by us andwork as a consultant.
Apply for this job by clicking Send application.We will review the applicationscontinuously and the advertisement can be closed down before the position is filled.
We do not accept applications via emailbut if you have specific questions about the job you cancontact us at rekrytering@rpbemanning.se
. Include the job title, and if possiblea link to the advert,in your email.
For this position, we will obtain a background check after a first interview. Ersättning
