Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Borås2021-04-09Job DescriptionKey Account Manager [Stanley, DeWalt] - SwedenGothenburg: Office Mölndal / Virtual - SwedenLocation: Flexible (part Remote, part Gothenburg office (25-30%))Stanley Black & Decker is the largest tool manufacturer in the world (Fortune 200). SBD is a world-leading provider of tools and storage, commercial electronic security and engineered fastening systems, with unique growth platforms and a track record of sustained profitable growth.PurposeFurther develop and build upon long-term relations with the company's key customers. Customer loyalty is built by creating close relations, combining separate operating systems, and providing focused service from all organizational levels, aiming at a continuous positive development of the annual turnover and the overall profitability for Stanley Black & Decker Nordic.The Key Account Manager is responsible for the daily contact with the customers that Stanley Black & Decker has defined as being key customers. The work is to be carried out proactively and will revolve initiating marketing activities including working out and implementing annual key account plans and activities aimed at creating long-term relations, in order to develop SBD's business with customers.ResponsibilitiesBusiness through co-operation with the assigned key customers.Ensure a continuing positive development for the assigned customers in both turn-over and profit.Work out and monitor the implementation of annual key account plans for national key customers.Create a good plan 6 months ahead, put right resources to the right department and lead the project to create good business.Demand planning of baseline volumes per customer and forecast on campaign products and products outside standard Nordic range is being kept up to date in line with the monthly S&OP rhythm.Ensure a close dialogue to create long-term relations with the assigned key customers.Ensure that the company's overall strategy is aligned to our key customers and the annual key account plan.Ensure an optimum internal communication about the current activities with assigned customers.Ensure that all elements in the co-operation with the assigned customers comply with SBD's code of conduct, including price control and that the annual contracts are in line with the Global DOA. (Delegation of authority).Contribute to a positive working environment for all colleagues in the Nordic and local organization, and make an effort to create an optimum co-operation across borders and organizations.Ensure an optimum communication upwards in the hierarchy in order to contribute to a successful key account management on Nordic level.Ensure that all sales material, including presentations and relevant products, is always of the highest quality, representing the company in the best way to the customer.Co-driving with Sales reps to ensure that agreed plans and marketing activities are being implemented as planned and in best way.Ensure that all assigned key customer stores is kept up to date, in regards to all activities that can influent sales in a positive way. Examples: inventory replenishment; presentation of new products; product training and general motivation of store staff; nursing store POS floor and wall; demo activities and other type of events; sell in and implementation of promotion activities.RequirementsHigher degree required, min. Bachelor's degree. Advantage: Business and Marketing degrees.Fluent Swedish language required, strong English language skills.3 years sales and national account management experience is ideal, preferably in the Swedish trade/construction market.Industry or portfolio knowledge preferable, knowledge of the local market is an advantage.High level knowledge of retail strategies, practices and control.High level of marketing and commercial skills.Financial awareness - essential to drive and understand the numbers and for financial budgeting, analysis and planning to use these skills to drive sales and margin for Stanley/Black & Decker/DeWalt.Strong proficiency in MS Office Suite, advanced Excel is an advantage. Other: PPT, Salesforce, SAP (advantage).Strong communication and presentation skills.Negotiation skills - to maximize the return at minimal cost and to ensure that this is viewed as a win /win situation for Stanley/Black & Decker/DeWalt and the retailer.Ability to stay calm under pressure, time management skills.Team player.Drive and determination: high self-motivation, looking for continuous improvements.Full driver's license.We offer:Ambitious and motivating challengesCompetitive benefits packageWhat You'll Also Get:Career Opportunity: Career paths aren't linear here. Being part of our global company with 60+ brands gives you the chance to grow and develop your skills along multiple career paths.Learning & Development: Our lifelong learning philosophy means you'll have access to a wealth of state-of-the-art learning resources.Diverse & Inclusive Culture: We pride ourselves on being an awesome place to work. We respect and embrace differences because that's how the best work gets done. You'll find we like to have fun here too.Purpose-Driven Company: You'll help us continue to make positive changes in the local communities where we work and live as well as in the broader world through volunteerism, giving back and sustainable business practices.Please send your CV in English.2021-04-09Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB5683258