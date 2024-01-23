Key Account Manager - Bosch Mobility Aftermarket division
2024-01-23
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Job Description
Key Account Manager within Mobility Aftermarket with focus on New Business & Non-Automotive Customers in Nordic & Baltic countries
You will become part of our European sales team, which is taking Bosch Automotive components and bring these into new use cases such as robotics, industrial machinery, consumer products or performance vehicles.
Your role in the organization is mainly sales and business development relevant, however it also includes coordination of engineering tasks and others related to your customers needs, where you will work closely with the customer engineers, logistics and product managers.
You will be responsible for the account management of the existing customer accounts in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the strategic growth of the business in your region by identifying new customers and use cases.
Together with the European team, you will take care of strategic topics such as market analysis, market requirements on new products and industry trends to grow our business across the region.
Qualifications
Education: university degree in business administration, industrial engineering or similar
Experience and Know-How: minimum 3 years professional experience in sales and/or business development. Experience in customer acquisition and negotiation and knowledge in industrial areas such as logistic automation, robotics, gas & chemical industry or similar is preferable
Personality: customer and result oriented, strategic thinking, outgoing and interested in new topics
Way of working: high willingness to learn, thinking outside the box but able to incorporate processes, willingness to travel in and outside of Sweden
Languages: Fluent in Swedish and English, additional languages advantageous
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you:
Good view over Gothenburg from our brand new office in Citygate, the tallest office building in the Nordics. Flexible work time and work place options, medical services, employee discounts, catering facilities, collective bargaining agreement (MAF), wellness contribution, access to local public transportation, parking, and room for creativity.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter.
Note: To be considered for this position you must be fluent in Swedish, live in the Göteborg region and either be an EU national or already have a valid work permit for Sweden.
