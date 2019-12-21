Key Account Director Nordic & Baltic - 005V8T - Schneider Electric Sverige AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm
Key Account Director Nordic & Baltic - 005V8T
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2019-12-21
DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:
We a searching for a person with excellent people skills and strategic thinking. This is your chance to become part of global frontrunner in energy management solutions and services with 155,000 employees in more than 100 countries.
What do we offer you? An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced solution sales Key Account Director to generate our business future by creating a credible and robust pipeline of opportunities. This role will operate as part of the North Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa Hub (NESSA) with a specific focus on the Nordic and Baltic territory which will encompasses the following countries:
Nordic - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
Baltic - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
Process Automation is a global business unit building value in today's ever-changing industrial world by forging new connections among people, processes and technologies. Schneider Electric's process automation solutions help our customers to drive their operations to higher and higher value utilizing proven Schneider Electric technology and expertise enabling success. https://youtu.be/8FAj7hcV9T4
This is a great opportunity to join Schneider Electric and power your career! You will be joining an international, dynamic, and responsible company, with an enviable reputation in the market. Schneider fosters the development of all its' people around the world. Every day, we empower employees to achieve more and experience exciting careers. When you work for Schneider Electric you work for a company focused on its people. We are proud to promote diversity, inclusion, people development and work-life integration!
What will be your responsibilities? Working collaboratively across borders and industry sectors, internally and externally to Schneider Electric you will report into the General Manager for the Nordic and Baltic Countries and will operate as part of the NESSA Hub Business Development team. You will ensure business development is a focal point of Schneider Electric Process Automation within the Baltic & Nordic territory across a wide range of industry sectors including (but not exclusively) O&G, MMM, WWW, Pharmaceutical, Power, Food & Beverage as well as automotive and energy. Co-ordinate deal crafting and positioning, lead or participate in contract negotiations. You will be located in Sweden.
What are we expecting from you?
Leadership qualities are essential; you must be able to communicate a compelling vision and inspire and motivate customers/ prospects to drive the business growth, combining these qualities with strong organizational and entrepreneurial skills.
You have a background in Background in DCS, Safety system and PLC/SCADA solutions.
Innovative, creative and flexible in your approach, entrepreneurial.
Articulate, with the ability to think with agility, responding to the different needs of our customers, our organization and the teams
At least 5 years' experience of selling within a matrix organization, ideally in a large corporation and good internal stakeholder management
Did we get you inspired?
Read more about us and apply at https://www.se.com/se/jobb
Contact person
If you have questions regarding this position, please call Liselott Wigstrand Tuvesson at 0725 200 797.
Welcome to submit your application!
At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On. https://www.se.com/se/jobb
Publiceringsdatum
2019-12-21
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Schneider Electric Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5017178
