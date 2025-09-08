Keemchi, Köksbiträde, vardagar Måndag- Fredag 11-14
Om jobbet
Keemchi was started in 2017 with the goal of bringing Korean food culture to Sweden. We value high quality and are constantly working to develop our flavors and dishes. We value innovation in cooking, restaurant design and functionality and everyone works together to develop these points to create a completely unique restaurant experience.
We are growing very fast and are therefore looking for more people who want to join us in achieving our vision of bringing Korean food culture to all of Sweden.
We are looking for someone who is eager to work, interested in cooking and passionate about creating a fantastic restaurant experience. With us, you will work with Korean cooking, serving, customer service and usual restaurant tasks.
If you are applying for this position, you should have good social skills. You should be able to follow the restaurant's routines and delegate work so that the restaurant is efficient and maintains a high level.
We work varying hours during the day, evenings and weekends. We provide introduction and training to the work so that you can do the best job possible. We would like you to take your own initiative and be willing to test new methods and routines.
If you are willing to work with us for a longer period, you can build a career with us. Only your own ambition determines how far you can go! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Skicka CV och personligt brev med bild.
E-post: benalexnet@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Keemchi AB
(org.nr 559075-3975)
Humlegårdsgatan 3 , Tegnergatan 18, Kungsgatan 53 tan (visa karta
)
113 58 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Keemchi Jobbnummer
9498422