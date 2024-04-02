Kajak uthyrning
As a Kayak dock/Tour & Rental Coordinator for Stockholm Adventures you can spend your summer working outside on our dock as part of a fun team and meeting interesting and lovely people from all over the world. What a fantastic way to spend your summer!
Job Description:
To oversee and coordinate the day's activities that includes tours, courses and rentals of both kayaks and SUPs on the dock and be a source of help and support to our guides/Instructors and our guests.
Kayak dock duties include - Welcoming guests and checking them in for the tours/rentals they have booked. Communicating with the guests and the guides so that tours/courses get off to a smooth start. Answering enquiries and cross sell our other activity's, making tour or rental bookings and helping guests. Prepare/carry the kayak equipment and instruct the guests about how to paddle.
Making sure that all our equipment is well maintained and functioned and clean.
Other duties include - keep dock tidy and pleasant environment for all who use it.
Who we are looking for:
• You should be an outgoing and friendly person who enjoys working as part of a team and delivering excellent customer service. It would be beneficial if you have experience working in the tourism industry.
• If you know and love kayaking and SUP that's a plus if not, we will teach you the basic of how rent out our equipment.
• We think this position fits people from 17 years and up.
• The job is done outside on our dock on Kungsholmen.
• It requires some heavy high lifts of our kayaks/SUPs.
• You should be able to communicate in Swedish and English with additional languages being desirable.
• You should be well organized, punctual, perform well under pressure and act under your own initiative.
• You should currently live in Stockholm
• You should be able to work weekdays and weekends throughout the summer season mid-May - September, with extra commitment needed through peak season June, July, August.
If this sounds like you, please email your CV and a cover letter detailing your motivation to be a part of our team, to info@stockholmadventures.com Så ansöker du
