Junior web developer to Reactional Music with a passion for games!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Have you always been interested in games and are fascinated by the technology underlying these incredible virtual worlds? Keep reading! Reactional Music is currently in search of a web developer to create their web based product.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Reactional Music is a startup that has been working since 2017 to improve the user experience by generating music in real-time to the game. Reactional can take any library of music, integrate it into its engine and allow game developers to set parameters, meaning all music can react to all gameplay. The Reactional Engine allows music to be moved in and out of games by the gamer, as music fans personalize their gaming experience to their favorite tunes or artists. As a web developer, you will work with a team of 10 other people. You will receive a thorough onboarding where you will have a mentor and an observation procedure.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
To get a peek at the product, have a look at the video below to see Reactional Musics installation at Avicii Experience in Stockholm:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this position, you will develop their web-based product - Reactional Music Engine
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a Bachelor or master degree of science in Computer Science
• Has experience in React, node.js and Javascript
• A fluency in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious
• If you have experience with Stripe
Additional information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time 8.00-17.00
• Location: Possibility to work 100 % remote in Sweden, but also in the office in Stockholm.
• Other information: Consulting assignment with the possibility to be directly recruited by Reactional Music after approximately 1 year
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Reactional is providing the gateway for a new era, enabling everyone to enjoy music personalisation. The world's 2.7 billion gamers can now personalise their experience with the music and sounds they love. And for the world's developers and creators, access to worldwide rights cleared music, access to artists and music from songwriters and composers introduces a new era for creation, collaboration, partnerships and opportunity for creators, developers, artists, rights holders and gamers. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15086582". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7274025