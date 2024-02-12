Junior Web Content Publisher
Junior Web Content Publisher (fixed-term, 20h/week)
Are you passionate about content marketing? Do you have experience working with CMS systems? Then this is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing e-com company and creative team!
The role as Junior Web Content Publisher at Rugvista offers an opportunity to make an impact within an ambitious, value driven, and international environment that promotes results, personal development, and a collaborative approach.
About the role
The main objective of the role is to upload and optimise content marketing assets to our CMS to ensure a regular publishing schedule of content to our website. You will join our marketing team in Malmö where we are devoted to help people in their search for the perfect rug, by focusing on the following main objectives: building a known and liked brand and driving profitable traffic to our sites.
The Marketing function operates as a full-service, in-house agency, working with SEM, SEO, branding, content production, social media, influencer partnerships, campaign management, and CRM. Within this function, the Own Media team focuses on user accessibility and seamless purchasing experiences, as well as cultivating long-term customer relationships through engaging, activating, and supporting initiatives. You will report to the Head of Own Media. The position will be located at our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden. This is a fixed-term (3 months), part-time (20 hours/week) employment opportunity, with the potential for renewal on a quarterly basis.
How you make an impact
• Publishing content (copy and visuals) to our website on a daily basis, adhering to established schedules.
• Ensuring that content is published following brand design and content guidelines.
• Updating and optimising content and metadata to improve SEO performance.
• Participating in content marketing planning sessions.
• Providing feedback to the tech team about functionality improvements on the CMS platform.
What you bring
• 1+ year of experience in a similar role or function preferably within the textile or home furnishing industry; at an agency or inhouse.
• Experience with WordPress or any other CMS platform to publish content on the website.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills (native level) in English and Swedish (any other language is a plus).
• Basic understanding of onpage SEO and content optimisation.
• Basic understanding of html/css is a plus.
• Ability to work in a team, as well as high drive when working alone.
• Energetic, impact-oriented attitude.
What we offer
• A diverse and international organisation committed to creating and maintaining an inspiring workplace where everyone loves to go to work.
• Working in a high paced, challenging, and cooperative organisational environment.
• Competitive benefit package.
• A culture inspired by our values: Focus on impact; Stay true; and Be entrepreneurs.
• Hybrid work setup with the possibility to work from home up to 2 days per week.
Start date
As soon as possible / per agreement.
We are reviewing candidates continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than February 25th, 2024.
About Rugvista
RugVista Group is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players. We market rugs through our own web-shops, available in 20 different languages, using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of design- and traditional rugs of high-quality at attractive prices.
The Group's operations are divided into three segments: Privat consumers (B2C), Business consumers (B2B), and Marketplaces & Other (MPO). The B2C segment represents the consumer market and is the Group's core segment.
Rugvista Group's organizational purpose is to help people to a home they love, and our business vision is to become the center of gravity for the European rug industry. We also have a specific focus on driving environmental, social, and economic development in the geographies where our rugs are made.
Rugvista Group employs approximately 100 FTEs and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with easy access to Copenhagen airport and public transit options. To further expand our regional presence and recruitment base, Rugvista is in the process of setting up a small office in Berlin, Germany.
