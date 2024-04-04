Junior Test Rig Engineer within the Automotive Industry
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Did you recently graduated with a degree in mechincal engineering and want to work hands-on? Our client within the Automtoive Industryis now looking for a junior Test Rig Engineer with an interest in testing.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Test Rig Engineer
For one of our client, we are seeking for a young engineering with practical skills and an interest in combustion engines and testing.The team hasownership of engine test cells, where they conduct the daily maintenance of engine and test equipment. The team are about 20 people responsible for conducting rest rig operations.Theydo engine installations and test preparation as well as perform the test and measurements.
For this position:
You need to like hands on work with combustion engines or lab/test equipment or similar.
You are good at learning and developing competence as well as developing surrounding work environment and methods.
You have an"Can-do" attitude and flexible to easily change focus and adopt to new tasks - ability to both solve the immediate issues and keep focus on long term improvements.
You are a quick learner - eager to learn new technologies and test methods.
Like to work with installation and preparation tasks, since the team do the install and set up.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the customer, located in Gothenburg starting in the end of summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clinentand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor/master degree in mechanical or elektro engineering
Have an interest in testing and working in lab enviroment
As a personyou are a team player
Yoy have a positive mindset and areservice minded
Good computer skills are beneficial because of the automation programs
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Normanat johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Jobbnummer
8587908