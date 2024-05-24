Junior Test Engineer within the Automotive Industry
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you recently graduated with a degree in data science or mechatronicsand want to work in a broad role? One of our clientis now looking for a junior test enginner with an interest in test and verification.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and workinig life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior test engineer
One of our client whithin the automotive industry is seeking for a test engineer with interest in problem solving. You will belong to an experienced team but must be able to take own initiatives. Your daily task will be to work withverification, fault tracing and bug fixing within the area in software development. You will work hands-on i lab enviroment and like to work close to workshop and stakeholders.
Your daily work task will be:
* HIL system rigs * Fault tracing * Develop, write, preform and report test cases based on the requirements on system * Bug fixes * Securing quality and readiness before releaseFor this position its important that you like to have aT-shaping mindset andinterest in learning new areas and rechquies.Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client,starting during summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the customerand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have aBSc or MSc degree in electrical/software engineering or equivalent is highly valuable
Have an interest inthe automtive industry
As a person you are outgoing and like to work in team
Good knowledge or an interst inCANalyzer and CANoe
Has good knowledge inPyhton
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Normanat johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Jobbnummer
8703989