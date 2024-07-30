Junior Talent Acquisition Specialist
2024-07-30
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With industry-leading AI software at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system driven by flexible power. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate Junior Talent Acquisition Specialist to our team based in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.This is a one-year temporary position, with a strong possibility of becoming a permanent employee.
About the roleAs a Junior Talent Acquisition Specialist, you will support the full recruitment cycle within our organization. You will work closely with our Talent Acquisition Specialists to ensure the company attracts and retains top talent, building a high-performing workforce that aligns with our values and strategic objectives.
The primary focus of this role is to perform various administrative tasks, such as managing calendars, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining documents and files, and handling correspondence. This includes screening candidates, coordinating and accomplish interviews. You will work with a mix of administrative tasks, and be able to contribute to our organization's success while fostering personal and professional growth.
We highlight continuous learning and development. As you progress in this role, we encourage you to explore and gain expertise in the field of talent acquisition.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with hiring managers to identify staffing requirements and develop effective job descriptions that attract diverse and qualified candidates.
Screen and evaluate applications to identify candidates that meet the desired qualifications and experience levels.
Conduct phone screenings and interviews to assess candidate suitability and cultural fit.
Coordinate and schedule interviews with candidates, hiring managers, and other relevant stakeholders.
Perform reference checks, background checks, and other pre-employment verifications as required.
Manage the applicant tracking system, ensuring accurate and timely updates to candidate records and progress.
Assist in the development and execution of talent acquisition initiatives, such as employer branding, university partnerships, and recruitment events.
Qualifications:
At least 1 year of experience in recruitment, preferably within tech.
Be able to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.
A genuine passion for recruitment and a desire to contribute to the growth of the organization.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required for this position.
LocationWe value office collaboration, but support some hybrid work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and answer the questions in the application. In the recruitment process you will meet with a Talent Acquisition Specialist, our Head of HR, and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note, we will start reviewing candidates at the end of August.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16 
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558) Arbetsplats
Flower Kontakt
Johanna-Elise Blom 
johanna-elise@flowertech.se
8817360