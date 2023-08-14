Junior system specialist to Gasum!
Are you ready to make a significant impact on the world by driving the transition to cleaner energy? Join Gasum, a leading provider of biogas, and be a part of our passionate team dedicated to making a positive environmental difference. We are currently seeking talented individuals to support our operators and plant managers, ensuring that our plants run smoothly every day, every hour.
At Gasum, collaboration is at the heart of their success. The diverse team brings together individuals with maintenance experience, mechanical maintenance expertise, biogas specialization, and control systems proficiency. At Gasum they believe in supporting each other's strengths and leveraging thier collective skills to achieve remarkable results. With an extensive network of contractors, Gasum ensures that everyone has access to the necessary assistance, enabling them to excel in their roles.
When it comes to the workplace, flexibility is essential. You may need to travel and visit Gasum's plants to fully comprehend their operations and provide optimal support. The culture encourages self-driven and self-sufficient individuals who take an active approach to their work, always asking questions to deepen their understanding and drive continuous improvement.
You are offered
Gasum is looking for individuals who are genuinely interested in the pressing issues surrounding the energy sector and have a passion for finding solutions. Gasum is at the forefront of the transition to cleaner energy, and they need forward-thinking individuals who are motivated to contribute to this transformative journey. Your enthusiasm for understanding and addressing these challenges will be instrumental in driving their mission forward.
At Gasum they value a transparent and straightforward work environment, where everyone understands their purpose and the importance of their contributions. As a Gasum team member, you will play a vital role in driving their mission forward. Your cooperative nature, approachability, and excellent interpersonal skills will be key as you connect with different stakeholders and build meaningful relationships.
Work tasks
• Main areas of responsibility will be in the design, optimization and further development of production control systems for biogas plants.
• In new projects take part in entire process from design to start of the operation.
• Create applications for control & monitoring of equipment & facilities with PLC and SCADA systems.
• Educate and anchor system solutions for operating personnel, serve as support in control system issues and work with continuous improvements
• Act as project manager for minor and medium size projects.
• Ensure that automation related hardware & software are up to date and necessary maintenance actions (health checks etc.) are done.
• Support production team in maintaining a sustainable level of alarms
• Support Biogas production unit with software related questions.
• Language: Fluency in English since it the company language
• Education: B.Sc or M.Sc in a relevant field of Engineering (Automation, Process, Programming)
• Driver's license: B - Car
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Selfsufficient
• Openminded
• Problemsolving
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
You can read more about Gasum here!
