Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-12RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Headquarter is in central Stockholm and the company has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision in improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.Do you have experience of customer support and want to become part of a Swedish, global growth company? We develop advanced software to improve cancer treatment worldwide. Join us in a quest to fight cancer!About the roleWe are now looking for a junior Support Specialist to join the Service team at our head office in Stockholm. This is a temporary position for one year, starting from June 2021 with good chances of extension.You will be a part of the Service Department at RaySearch, a dynamic team of different backgrounds and skillsets, responsible for installation, support and training for our customers. You will benefit from an international work environment where we collaborate closely with our colleagues and distributors in the US, Europe and Asia/Pacific.As Support Specialist you are responsible for 1st line and 2nd line support to our customers, with focus on our treatment planning system, RayStation, and our oncology information system, RayCare. You will have a fixed schedule where you, to a large extent, will work office hours but also weekends and evenings, typically 1-2 times per month.Your main tasks:Provide customer support through our web community, by email and phone.Make sure that questions and information is directed to the right persons within the company, escalate complex cases to senior support staff and ensure proper documentation in our case management system.Contribute to RaySearch's presence in the customer community by monitoring discussions and answer customer questions.Report customer complaints and work with distribution of patient safety related information.Your primary focus will be to support the European market, but you will also work with colleagues and customers in other regions of the world. For the right person, there are good opportunities to develop and take on new challenges within the company.Your profileYou are a good communicator and listener with the ability to identify and understand customer needs. We believe that you are a social and positive person who is passionate about providing our customers with the best possible service experience.Further, you are a curious person who enjoys solving complex problems and work continuously to increase your product knowledge. You are committed, responsible and have the ability to pay attention to details.We think that you have:BSc or MSc degree in medical physics/engineering/medtech or similar.Excellent English skills.Experience of customer support.It is an advantage, but not required, if you also have experience of radiotherapy, medical device industry and Salesforce or another case management system. Knowledge of DICOM or Python scripting is also useful in this position.ApplicationPlease apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail, but if you have any questions about the position please contact Hanna Engstrand, Service RayStation Manager.Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-12Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)5686575