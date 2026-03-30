Junior Software tester
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-03-30
, Aneby
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We are looking for a junior Software Tester to join a Perception Project team focused on testing and validating vision systems for autonomous lawn care technology. This is a hands-on role where you will primarily work outdoors, recording and analyzing video sequences, validating sensors and lenses, and contributing to AI model training and development. You will also design and execute automated regression tests and collaborate closely with developers to prioritize and resolve issues from the field.
Responsibilities
Record and analyze video sequences to support training and testing of AI models
Test and validate new sensors and lenses in outdoor environments
Mark and document areas where vision systems fail or underperform
Handle issues reported from the field and internal departments, discuss with development, and help prioritize fixes
Design, build, and execute tests based on real-world feedback
Design, build, and execute automated regression tests
Requirements
1-3 years of hands-on experience with vision systems such as cameras, LiDAR, or similar sensors
Experience with HIL systems or building and maintaining test rigs
Familiarity with sensor validation, image or video data analysis, and related tools
Proficiency in scripting, e.g. Python, and solid understanding of test automation frameworks
Strong analytical and observational skills with the ability to interpret and evaluate test results
Effective communication and teamwork skills
Valid driver's license
Meriting
ISTQB certification or equivalent testing knowledge
Experience from autonomous systems or robotics environments
Start: 2026-04
Duration: Until 2026-12 (extension possible)
Location: Huskvarna (on-site)
Om Rasulson Consulting Rasulson Consulting är ett specialiserat bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag inom Test och QA. Vi samarbetar med både etablerade teknikbolag och innovativa startupföretag för att erbjuda attraktiva karriärmöjligheter för dig som vill utvecklas inom testning, kvalitetssäkring och QA. Genom vår djupa tekniska kompetens och vårt omfattande nätverk matchar vi rätt konsult med rätt uppdrag - snabbt och träffsäkert. Hos oss får du personlig rådgivning, kontinuerlig återkoppling och möjlighet att ta nästa steg i din karriär. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733), https://jobb.rasulson.com/jobs/7483146-software-tester
553 02 JÖNKÖPING Jobbnummer
9827115