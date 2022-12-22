Junior Software Quality Assurance Engineer to Kollmorgen
We are looking for you, who are newly graduated or in the beginning of your software testing career, that would like to be a part of a global high-tech product company! We have been developing world leading Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems for the last 50 years.
About the position
As a junior Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Engineer you will be a part of our Engineering department consisting of employees working with embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services. We work according to Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and Scrum, and are divided into several agile teams. In this position, you will be one of two SQA Engineers in our Stationary Team, which also consists of Software Engineers and System Architects.
An AGV system is a fleet of mobile robots that automatically transport goods in a network of fixed virtual roads, designed according to the specification of the site, e.g., a warehouse. The Stationary Team works with developing the heart of the AGV system: The System Manager. The System Manager tells the vehicles where to go, how to get there and what they should do when they arrive. It is developed in C# and C++.
What a workday can look like as a junior SQA Engineer
The day begins with going through the tests runs of the night, hopefully most of it is green but sometimes I have to deal with some troubleshooting. Then we have our daily stand up, sharing our progress (or troubles) and trying to keep up with the development of our products and design tests to match what is currently being worked on.
When needed, I jump into the Automated Regression Testing (ART) team's daily stand up to bring up anything with the SQAs outside our team. If not, I check our Jira board to see what is in my pipeline for the day or pick up where I left yesterday. Before lunch I do some problem solving together with my SQA colleague in my team.
After lunch I have a meeting with SQAs from other teams discussing what is done and what is missing regarding our next System release, all our products need to be tested together. After that I get some precious time to fix the issues with our Linux tests and grab a cup of hot chocolate with an espresso shot. I finally fix it and ping my colleague with a message containing my not so well concealed pride and wishes him a good evening and log out." Tech Stack
The following technologies are used in the team for SQA: Python (which our test framework is based on), Robot Framework, Jenkins, SikuliX, both Linux and Windows, MongoDB (databases), Vsphere (Virtual Machines). JavaScript and Groovy is a smaller part of the tech stack used. A significant part is using Kollmorgen Software when designing and fault tracing tests.
Extra fun elements in this role
• Problem solving is the core of the role
• New things will come across that have not been tried before
• You will get to work with the whole test chain
• Be a part of a big team of experienced colleagues that you will learn from
• Possibility to explore your own ideas that will benefit you and your team
• You will get a good onboarding where you will start in our application team to learn the domain.
About you
We are looking for you who find software testing interesting and appreciate a tight collaboration with your team. Since problem solving is a big part of this role, you need to have a creative mindset and enjoy to continuously try new ways.
Must have
• Higher Vocational Education, bachelor's or master's degree within software testing, mechatronics, IT or other program relevant for this role
• Knowledge in Python
• A genuine interest in software testing and problem solving
Meritorious
• Previous experience in software testing and/or the AGV business from summer internship or similar
• Robot Framework
• Jenkins
• Linux
About us
Kollmorgen is a global company which develops motion control and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems and works with customers in many different industries all over the world.
Kollmorgen Automation is a part of Kollmorgen Corporation and we have our headquarter in Mölndal, Sweden. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of AGVs and Mobile Robots. The about 100 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
Free parking outside our office
Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
6 weeks' vacation!
Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
A part from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
Fulltime employment. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want do develop yourself together with us!
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so send your application as soon as possible. Welcome with your application!
Check out more open positions (https://career-agv.kollmorgen.com/jobs),
follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kollmorgen.ndc),
get to know us better through our Candidate Blog (https://kollmorgenagv.teamtailor.com/blog),
