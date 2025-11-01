Junior Software Engineer to PeptiSystems!
Join our innovative client developing critical software for the pharmaceutical industry, where precision and safety are paramount. This unique opportunity offers a clear path from hands-on product testing to advanced C# and .NET software development, setting you up for a challenging and rewarding career. Warm welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
PeptiSystems is a Swedish dynamic start-up at the forefront of innovation, transforming peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutic production. They specialize in delivering the next generation of synthesizers designed for process development and large-scale GMP, powered by advanced flow-through column technology.
This role offers a unique entry point into software development, starting with comprehensive testing to master PeptiSystems products before transitioning into C# and .NET software development. You will contribute to critical software solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring high standards of quality and compliance within a supportive team.
You are offered
We offer excellent opportunities for professional development, and a supportive environment where your contributions directly impact critical solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves an initial focus on software testing to build deep product understanding, with a planned transition to C# and .NET software development. You will contribute to developing and maintaining critical software for the pharmaceutical sector.
• Initially test software on Windows computers following described test steps
• Design, develop, and maintain software applications using C# and the .NET framework
• Develop intuitive and robust graphical user interfaces (GUI) using WPF for instrument control and monitoring
• Engage directly with users and customers
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A completed university degree in computer science or equivalent
• Good programming skills in C# and .NET
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• Good documentation skills
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge in Swedish (written and spoken)
• Knowledge of working in MS Visual Studio, DevOps, unit testing, WPF
• Experience from the Life Science industry
We're looking for a thorough and detail-oriented professional with strong analytical skills. To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Quality-minded
• Supportive
• Structured
• Responsible
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about PeptiSystems AB at their website
