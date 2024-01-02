Junior Sales Representative (software)
ARE YOU A WINNER?
Are you a dynamic, goal-oriented individual with a passion for software sales? We're currently seeking a Junior Sales Representative to join our high-performing team and contribute to our continued success.
You will be based in our office in the center of Stockholm, and you will work with clients all over Sweden.
KEY QUALITIES WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Winner Mentality: We want someone who thrives on competition, loves setting and achieving ambitious goals.
Deal-Closing Expertise: The ideal candidate knows the ins and outs of the sales process, from identifying opportunities to negotiating and closing deals. Previous experience in software sales is a definite plus.
Hardworking and Energetic: Our team is known for its hard work and energy. If you're someone who brings enthusiasm and dedication to everything you do, you'll fit right in.
Sense of Humor: We believe in a positive and enjoyable workplace. A good sense of humor, combined with professionalism, is essential for building strong relationships with both colleagues and clients.
Likable and Approachable: Building rapport is key in sales. We're looking for someone with excellent communication skills, a likable personality, and the ability to connect with people on a personal level.
Commission-Driven: If you're motivated by the opportunity to earn commission based on performance and love the idea of being rewarded for your hard work, we want to hear from you!
YOU WILL PRIMARILY WORK WITH:
The whole sales process from prospecting, cold calling, and carrying out demos to closing deals.
Getting in touch with new customers and booking meetings.
Growing commercial activities for the German market.
Set up and conduct demonstrations of our products.
Achieve goals and revenue targets.
Keeping records and reports of client transactions and activities.
Drive the sales process together with your colleagues.
WHAT WE OFFER
Competitive salary and commission structure
Bonuses and performance schemes
A fun and dynamic workplace, with colleagues in Sweden, Germany, the UK, and Mauritius.
ABOUT TEAMENGINE
Would you like to be a part of building one of Europe's best products for boards and executive management? Our products ensure that board members and management can fulfill their responsibilities. We work with the latest technology to guarantee that our products are efficient and secure to use. With over 20 years on the market, TeamEngine is still a company with an innovative attitude and strong growth. We place great value to our culture and believe that our employees are our biggest asset. We are therefore making sure to dedicate time to fun activities and team building.
Our offices are located in Stockholm, London, Hamburg and Mauritius.
APPLICATION
Please note that interviews will be held ongoing so do not hold off sending in your application.
Does this sound like something for you? Join our team!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TeamEngine Group AB
(org.nr 556533-1955), https://www.teamengine.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
TeamEngine Kontakt
Frida Nordin frida.nordin@teamengine.se Jobbnummer
8362167