Junior Researcher, vik

2023-11-27
Permobil is looking for a junior researcher.
Background
We are searching for a person with an interest in understanding the impact of wheelchairs (power and manual) and seating and positioning devices on the individuals who use it, as well as how the technology can be improved to meet the person's needs as good as possible. This position will include different research tasks, from searching for literature, performing descriptive statistical analyses, to performing measurements in the lab on e.g. load and pressure redistribution when moving a wheelchair in different positions.
Tasks include
• Perform systematic literature searches in PubMed, perform systematic literature reviews and write research summaries.
• Host the online Permobil Research library and keep track of all latest research relevant for Permobil.
• Assist with writing White Papers: summarizing the latest available evidence on a certain topic. See example here: https://www.permobil.com/sv-se/klinisk-forskning/permobil-white-paper-a-systematic-review-of-the-evidence-on-power-assist-devices
• Perform measurements in the lab, e.g. pressure mapping
• Assist with developing surveys, program surveys in an online survey systems as well as assist with analyzing results and present in power point. Analyses are typically basic, and can be performed in statistical program SPSS, R or similar.
• Assist with qualitative research
• Explain and discuss clinical and research insights with engineers.
Required background
• A bachelor or master degree in physical therapy, occupational therapy, biomedical engineering, human movement sciences, or similar
Position
The position is a replacement of maternity leave with start no later than Febr 1 2024 till May 15 2024.
Location:
Permobil office in Timrå or Kista
Questions or interested?
