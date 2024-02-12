Junior Research Scientist
2024-02-12
Are you passionate about advancing cancer research through cutting-edge methodologies? WahTsui Biotech invites applications from skilled and enthusiastic individuals to join our dynamic team as a Junior Research Scientist. This role is integral to our patient-derived cancer model research project, where your expertise will contribute to groundbreaking discoveries in the field.
About Us:
WahTsui Biotech is at the forefront of innovative biomedical research, dedicated to developing patient-derived cancer models. Collaborating with academic and biopharmaceutical industry partners, we strive to revolutionize cancer treatment through meticulous research and analysis.
Responsibilities:
As a Junior Research Scientist, you will provide scientific leadership, guiding projects from conception to completion. Your duties will include:
• Collaborating closely with team members to develop, optimize, validate, and execute biochemical and cellular assays.
• Establishing patient-derived organoid models and characterizing them using histological, immunofluorescence, and biochemical analyses.
• Independently planning and conducting experiments, analyzing data, and drawing scientifically sound conclusions.
• Employing a range of molecular biology techniques, such as qPCR, Western blotting, Single cell RNAseq, and Flow cytometry.
• Maintaining meticulous records, communicating findings effectively, and ensuring timely progress in customer projects.
Qualifications:
We are seeking candidates who meet the following criteria:
• Master's or higher degrees in biomedicine, medicine, or related fields.
• Minimum of 3-4 years of laboratory experience, demonstrating proficiency in both in vitro and in vivo methods.
• Extensive experience in establishing patient-derived organoid models, with a strong ability to characterize them using various analytical techniques.
• Exceptional laboratory skills in molecular biology, including proficiency in qPCR, Western blotting, Single cell RNAseq, and Flow cytometry.
• Excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills, with fluency in spoken and written English.
• Self-driven, resourceful, and adaptable to a fast-paced, collaborative team environment.
Join Our Team:
At WahTsui Biotech, we offer a stimulating and supportive work environment, where your contributions will be valued and recognized. If you are ready to embark on an exciting journey in cancer research and make a meaningful impact, we encourage you to apply.
How to Apply:
To apply for this position, please submit your CV, cover letter, and any relevant publications or portfolio samples to info@wahtsuibiotech.com
. Please include "Junior Research Scientist Application" in the subject line. Så ansöker du
