Junior Receptionist to Tobii
Rp Rekrytering Bemanning AB / Receptionistjobb / Danderyd
2023-07-04
QUICK FACTS
Extent: Minimum 12h/ week
Working hours: The schedule can be adapted to your needs within office hours.
Location: Mörby Centrum
Start: August
Type of employment: Särskild visstidsanställning
YOUR FUTURE WORKPLACE, TOBII:
Tobii is a world leader in eye-tracking technology, thanks to their passion and ambition to develop technology that contributes to a better future. Their journey began over 20 years ago with the goal to improve the world through technology that understands human attention and intention, a concept known as "attention computing". Tobii's technology is used across various sectors such as medical research, communication aids, the automotive industry, and gaming. This technology aids in diagnosis and treatment strategies, enables communication for those with limited mobility, enhances driving safety, and improves gaming experiences.
YOUR ROLE:
In the vibrant environment of Tobii, you will be stepping into the role of a part-time receptionist. Acting as the outward face of Tobii, you will manage reception, email, and phone communications. In addition, you will maintain an inviting atmosphere by keeping the reception area clean and tidy, and ensuring that the company's unique meeting rooms - ranging from a custom-made treehouse to rooms themed after different movies and environments - are ready for use.
In this role, you will work both independently and as part of a team with another colleague. Your tasks will include welcoming visitors, answering emails, mail handling, helping colleges and preparing for meetings, breakfasts, lunches, and conferences, all while working within a supportive team that values collaboration and having fun.
WHO ARE YOU?
You are a flexible and service-oriented individual, excited by the prospect of working in a cool company doing super cool things. Driven to deliver excellent service to both your colleagues and visitors, you thrive in a role with many touchpoints. You're a confident, solution-oriented individual who can work under high pressure and take the initiative when needed. Most importantly, you are a joy-spreader, someone who takes pleasure in meeting different types of people and contributing to a positive work environment.
Requirements:
• Experience in service roles
• Fluent or advanced English speaker, both written and spoken
• Good computer skills and knowledge in Microsoft Office
Merit:
• Fluent in Swedish
Experience as a receptionist
WHAT DO WE OFFER?
As an employee at Inte Bara Post Bemanning, you will have a consultant manager who will be your sounding board and coach throughout your employment. As a consultant, you also become part of our consultant network, RPB Insights. RPB Insights provides you with training and development in the form of lectures, workshops, networking meetings, and other social events. It also gives you the opportunity to meet other consultants. We offer all our consultants wellness benefits.
OTHER INFORMATION
• This recruitment process is handled by Inte Bara Post Bemanning and all calls and emails about the job is handled by us.
• Apply for this job by clicking Send application. We will review the applications continuously and the advertisement can be closed down before the position is filled.
• We do not accept applications via email but if you have specific questions about the job you can contact us at rekrytering@rpbemanning.se
