About Clarion Hotel: Clarion Hotel® is not just a hotel chain; it's an immersive experience that combines Scandinavian hospitality with a touch of premium. Our team members are not merely employees; they are an integral part of the Clarion experience. We pride ourselves on delivering on personality, passion, and we always strive for perfection. Join us in shaping the future of hospitality!
Clarion Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
HEAD CHEF VRÅ
Nordic Japanese gastronomy with a focus on fish, seafood & vegetables from West Sweden. Our constant goal is to be sustainable from an overall perspective, ecologically as well as socially and economically. In your role, you will be an important part of VRÅ's continued development!
We are looking for a humle leader with a heart in the right place with a few years of experience who enjoys sharing knowledge and passion for cooking and sustainability with both guests and employees.
You love to cook good food for our guests and want to constantly develop yourself and the team. You see the opportunity to learn and develop in a small committed equal team with zero tolerance towards sexism, racism and homophobia etc. which is part of the Strawberry organization with nice benefits and opportunities.
You are flexible and have good knowledge of cooking, sustainability, ingredients, service, kitchen economy, menu creation, and leadership.
Send your application to:Sofia.b.olsson@strawberry.ser www.restaurangvra.se
A CORNER WITH ROOM FOR EVERYONE
Imagine having one foot here on the West Coast, and one in Japan. That's roughly how we want you to feel when you step in here. Like the environment is familiar and a little exciting at the same time.
More than anything, we want you to feel well taken care of and comfortable. And hungry, of course. The menu has something for everyone, but the focus is on food from the sea and the plant world. The raw materials are almost always local. We usually get the methods and inspiration from Japan.
We work sustainably, traceably, organically and have chosen to follow nature instead of trying to tame it. The season may determine what comes in through the kitchen entrance. Therefore, the menu changes depending on the season, and sometimes it even varies a little from day to day.
No two nights at VRÅ are the same, but every morning is the same. We start the day with the goal of offering every guest a fantastic experience.
