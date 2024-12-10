Junior Project Manager - IT Infrastructure Cloud & Operations
GROWTH - A defining word for Verisure, and we want YOU to be a part of it!
We are growing as a business, and we are continuously expanding our technology footprint to the newest territories. We are always looking for passionate and committed people to help us keep our promise of keeping our customers safe and secure.
About the job
As a Project Manager for the IT Infrastructure, Cloud & Operations Department, you'll lead projects delivering new capabilities to our internal end users around Digital Workplace, Collaboration tools and Infrastructure solutions like Network and Cloud.
Key Tasks:
* End-to-end project delivery
* Stakeholder management and communication
* Lead creation and alignment of time plans across multiple teams and units
* Develop and follow up on cost estimates
* Plan and coordinate the delivery cross teams, following a scaled agile setup
* Follow up and report the status of projects
* Secure that risks are raised and that needed decisions are taken
You are responsible for leading delivery across agile teams from different organizational units within Verisure, located in multiple countries. You will be driving deliveries of projects in a combination of scaled agile setup and waterfall approach.
About you
To thrive and deliver great results in this role we believe you need to be a curious and ambitious person who wants to make a difference in your daily work. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate within the team, you are determined to have a career as a project manager and drive your projects successfully forward.
You will lead the alignment of technical solutions and decisions across various involved teams and forums. This requires an interest in getting to know the technical area of Digital Workplace and IT Infrastructure both on-prem and cloud as well as being good at communicating and coordinating effectively with diverse technical roles and teams.
Also, great if you have:
* A couple of years of previous experience in project management within SW development or IT Services (Agile and waterfall)
* Ability to identify people and teams needed for alignment of technical solutions across multiple teams
* Fluent in Business English
* A solution-oriented approach with the ability to drive, inspire and coach colleagues
If you don't meet all the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe you're the right person for us, we might think that as well. Get in touch and let 's discuss more! If large parts of the above sound exciting to you - apply today!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
