Junior Project Engineer
2026-02-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Junior Project Engineer / Engineering Support who will support engineering activities under the guidance of a senior engineer across projects of varying size and complexity. You will contribute to deliveries in line with contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements, while building your hands-on project engineering capability.
Job DescriptionSupport engineering work across project phases, from initiation and planning through execution and closeout
Perform basic survey work, standard calculations, analysis and basic design tasks
Collect and compile data to support engineering designs and project decisions
Create drafts and supporting material for review and approval by the responsible Project Engineer
Assist with preparation of permit applications
Support testing activities and follow-up documentation
Produce and maintain drawings and project documentation within your assigned scope
Carry out computer-aided design (CAD) work as needed
RequirementsAbility to support project work across core areas such as planning, execution/monitoring/control and closeout
Experience or knowledge of stakeholder and communication management in a project context
Understanding of project scope and change management
Understanding of project schedule and financial management
Basic knowledge of project risk and opportunity management
Familiarity with project quality and HSE practices
Ability to produce structured project documentation within an assigned scope of deliverables
CAD capability for drafting and documentation support
Nice to haveExposure to permit processes and application preparation
Experience supporting testing activities
Basic understanding of procurement and contract/legal aspects in projects
Application
