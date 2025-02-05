Junior Product Image Engineer to innovative company in Lund
2025-02-05
Are you looking for a new opportunity where creativity and new ideas are appreciated? This is a chance to work for a market leading company as a Product Imaging Engineer and develop the world's best surveillance cameras.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role you will be part of the company's product development team that develops the imaging system for the company's fixed cameras. The work takes place in small project teams where you have a key role and collaborate closely with many different disciplines such as firmware, mechanics, electronics and production technology. The work involves an exciting combination of advanced theoretical and practical problem solving where you often find yourself in the center of action, having a direct and significant impact on the product development.
You are offered
• A learning environment, where you are constantly supported by a mentor and experienced colleagues, while gradually taking on more and more responsibility.
• A chance to work with exciting new technologies in a dynamic group together with creative and driven people.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Working with product development from idea to volume production and product maintenance.
• Implementing and adapting software for the camera.
• Developing production tuning and testing functionality.
• Analyzing test data to optimize performance.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master's degree in Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science or Electronics.
• C++/C or Python in Linux Environment
It is very important that you have a genuine interest in technology, mathematics, programming and imaging.
It is meritorious if you have:
• Optical assemblies and CMOS sensors
• Data analysis, signal processing and image enhancement techniques
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Social
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
