Junior Product Designer - H&M Kids Assortment, ambulating role
2024-04-17
Job Description
Are you an experienced Junior Designer who loves the Kids Assortment? Do you enjoy working with different teams & varied products with a flexible mindset? Perhaps you are currently a consultant that is accustomed to adapting to different assignments and teams within the H&M group? Then this might be the role for you!
As a Junior Designer ambulating at the Kids Assortment, you will be working together within different teams developing collections sold globally in all H&M markets for the overall kid's customer.
You will have the opportunity to work with all three customer groups at Kids depending on assignment - Young, Kids & Baby. This is an ambulating role where you can perform both junior design role work and product design work depending on the needs.
This is a fantastic opportunity to develop from your current design level. You will be able to demonstrate your breadth of skills to try out, learn and develop as well as contribute with your fresh outlook. It is a great chance to get to collaborate with many different teams, customer groups and tasks. You will join the ambulating team belonging to the Kids Change Team where specialists support and work with different initiatives and tasks catering to the Kids Assortment. We have high ambitions and a great team spirit!
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a true love and passion for the H&M Kids customer groups and products. You are positive and energetic, you thrive on collaborating and meeting new colleagues. You are a true team player. Since the role is very varied and includes a multitude of products, you must be highly organized and able to shift focus fast. Ability to prioritize is key, you must be very driven and able to work independently. The role needs high flexibility and a broad customer understanding, where we value own initiatives highly.
We look for you who are/have:
Degree in Textile/Fashion product Design
A minimum of 2-3 years' work experience as a Junior Designer
Have strong and fast-paced knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
High level of knowledge working in CLO 3D
Experience working with a wide variety of materials and garment types
A strong customer focus and entrepreneurial mindset
Great communication skills
Team player who thrives working in a fast paced and diverse setting where you contribute with your perspectives
Able to manage multiple parallel work assignments at a high pace
A very strong self-drive and can take own initiatives and work independently
Additional information
This is a full - time permanent position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm working on site. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply here by April 29th 2024, with CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). The portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
