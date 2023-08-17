Junior PR & Marketing Specialist
2023-08-17
Role Description:
The Junior PR & Marketing Specialist is a valued member of our Influencer Marketing Agency's team, responsible for actively participating in and contributing to our marketing and digital media efforts within the Influencer Division. This role involves collaborating with the team to execute campaigns, enhance brand visibility, and contribute to the growth of our clients' online presence. Additionally, the Junior PR & Marketing Specialist will play a crucial role within our Client Success team, ensuring the satisfaction and success of our valued clients.
Key Responsibilities
Content Creation: Develop compelling content for social media and other digital platforms. This includes creating content/copy for social media, transforming industry news and trends into short-form content, updating the company website with new cases, maintaining LinkedIn and Instagram profiles
Analyzing: Analyze the competitive landscape for influencer marketing agencies and SaaS platforms like CUBE & Collabs. Stay updated on social media trends and new features, especially on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and communicate these updates within the organization.
Campaign Support: Assist in the planning, execution, and monitoring of influencer marketing campaigns. Contribute creative ideas and insights to enhance campaign strategies.
Client Engagement and Success: Work closely with the Client Success team to ensure the satisfaction and success of our clients. Maintain effective communication with clients, updating them on campaign progress, addressing queries, and proactively identifying opportunities for growth and improvement.
Reporting: Compile and present campaign performance reports, highlighting key metrics and outcomes. Use data-driven insights to suggest optimizations for future campaigns.
Research: Stay updated on industry trends, influencer landscape, and digital marketing best practices. Share findings with the team to continually enhance our strategies.
Influencer scouting: Identifying, evaluating, and selecting potential influencers whose online presence aligns with our client's brand's values and objectives.
Qualifications and Skills:
Educational Qualifications: Possession of a degree or equivalent certification in marketing, communications, or a related field, or relevant work experience.
Key skills: Fluent English - written and oral, familiarity with Keynote and the ability to create dynamic and visually appealing presentations.
Passion for Digital Media: Demonstrated interest in and understanding of digital platforms, social media trends, and influencer marketing.
Creativity: Ability to think creatively and contribute innovative ideas to campaign strategies and content development.
Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills. Capable of effectively engaging with clients and team members.
Analytical Mindset: Basic understanding of data analysis and metrics tracking. Comfortable using data to derive insights and recommendations.
Team Player: Collaborative attitude with the ability to work effectively within a team environment.
Reporting Structure:
The Junior PR & Marketing Specialist will report to the Head of Operations regarding all work connected to our Client Success team. You will also be a part of our Marketing team and report directly to the group's Vice President. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-28
E-post: christoffer.bergmann@wearecube.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare WeAreCube AB
Birger Jarlsgatan 9 (visa karta
111 45 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Christoffer Bergmann christoffer.bergmann@wearecube.se Jobbnummer
8036926