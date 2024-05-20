Junior Order Coordinator
Come join Scania's Order Management team and get fantastic insights in a producing company's supply chain management process.
We are a diverse and international organisation looking for a talent to strengthen our order management team.
The Order Management team operates in a global context and is responsible to allocate incoming orders for Truck, Bus and Power solutions. We coordinate expectations and needs from both Customers and Industrial operation and operate in a complex environment. Given the central role, we are often handling questions and opportunities to support the whole company.
We are a team with a great spirit divided into two groups. One of our order coordinators is now taking on new challenges within our development team and we are looking for his replacement.
If you are a curious and open minded person with good social skills, don't miss this opportunity to learn more about Scania and get a strategic insight in the company's operation, current and future.
Work description
As our new order coordinator, you will be involved in Scania's Supply Chain management process. You will, as part of the Order Management team, act as a link between Commercial Operations, Sales and Production by coordinating the incoming orders. This requires a close dialogue with colleagues both at Factory as well as at Distributor level.
You will be responsible for a set of markets, to allocate the incoming orders accordingly to the current set of rules. You will coordinate our customer's requests, act as a problem solver and secure that we meet our deadlines. Our operating conditions continuously change, and we work in a complex landscape. It is therefore important that you actively take part of information to be able to understand how the different parameters affect your markets and how you best can support them.
You will also be a part of the development work within the Order Management process, where we are taking steps to further develop the digitalization within our process. There is room to be creative and work on ideas to optimize our processes by using AI and other supporting tools in our day-to-day process.
Other tasks involve analyses and reports to management, active participation in different projects related to improving the Order Management process and tools as well as operational issues connected to order allocations and informational pulse meetings.
Working at the Order Office is to work with people. The position will give you a wide contact network at all levels of the company and therefore communication skills and a service-minded approach are very important.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a positive attitude and a high level of responsibility. It's important that you are self-motivated, can work independently, and have a constructive mind set.
Communication and coordination are essential in the daily work. Preferably, you have an university degree and fluency in English. You're competent with MS Office tools and have interest in data analytics (e.g. Power BI). Experience with SAP is a plus.
For further information
Sofia Söderberg, Manager Industrial Order Management , sofia.soderberg@scania.com
Application
Please send your application with your CV, cover letter and copies of grades as soon as possible and no later than June 2nd 2024
A background check is conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
