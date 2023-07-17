Junior Operational buyer for a client in Jönköping!
2023-07-17
Our customer that offers a wide assortment of products for landscaping, forestry, home, and garden, is currently seeking an Operational Buyer.
The Sourcing team plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality, delivery, cost efficiency, and sustainability of the supply chain within the division. As part of the Sourcing Petrol Power Product team, you will be in charge for procuring all direct materials needed for the customers Petrol Handheld products. This involves working with both global plants and suppliers to ensure the organization's internal customers receive the greatest value, ultimately contributing to the overall business success. As an Operational Buyer, you will play a key role in enabling this achievement.
As Operational Buyer you are part of a highly motivated team of Commodity Managers and Operational Buyers and you report to the Sourcing Director Commodities. Your primary responsibilities are to secure sourcing results in the flow of product improvement activities and to support Commodity Managers in different ways to improve commercial results.
Your job assignments will be:
• Take on the responsibility of managing daily business operations with suppliers and internal stakeholders within your commodity team
• Approve invoices, maintain and update price lists
• Handle the sourcing aspect of product maintenance and running changes
• Assist Commodity Managers in implementing strategies, conducting benchmarks, transferring business, and other projects
• Assume responsibility after the closure of New Product Development (End-gate)
• Act as the interface for product maintenance between sourcing, R&D, and factories
• Foster and maintain relationships with internal customers and other departments to ensure continuous improvement and meet service level commitments
Our customer is looking for a consultant who has the following qualities:
• Safe, structured and self-motivated team player
• Good communication andinterpersonal skills
• Works well with internal and external stakeholders
• Can independently manage product maintenance flow
• Ensures optimal sourcing results
• Experience working with external suppliers is a plus
• Technical experience in mechanic or mechatronic components is a merit
• Bachelor's degree in engineering or supply chain management
• Fluent in Swedish and English
Tillträde och ansökan
Startdatum: 2023-08-10
Slutdatum: 2023-12-31
Sista ansökningsdagen: 2023-08-04
Ort: Jönköping
Urval och intervjuer sker löpande!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing är ett modernt företag som rekryterar inom flera branscher på den svenska arbetsmarknaden.
