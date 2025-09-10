Junior Mechanical Design Engineer
2025-09-10
Are you at the start of your career as a mechanical engineer and eager to make a real impact? Join a leading global water technology company committed to tackling the world's most pressing water challenges. This is your chance to grow professionally while contributing to meaningful solutions. Apply today and become part of something bigger.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role involves strengthening our client's R&D team, focusing on current and next-generation small and midrange wastewater pumps. You will work both individually and in close collaboration with Product Owners, Design Engineers, and other specialists within a cross-functional team, contributing to essential product development. Join our client's innovative R&D team, a core part of their success in wastewater pump development.
As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will be part of a skilled and collaborative team, taking on a broad and varied role with the opportunity to explore many aspects of mechanical design. Your work will include creating and updating 3D models and technical drawings, revising manufacturing documentation, and managing product data across multiple databases. You'll also be involved in technical support, working closely with both product owners and sales companies to ensure smooth communication and problem-solving. The role combines hands-on design work, data administration, and customer interaction, offering a dynamic environment where you can grow and contribute across different areas of the development process.
This is a temporary position, with the assignment running until the end of August 2026.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Generate and implement technical product data
• Provide technical support
• Manage special orders
• Update existing 3D parts and drawings
• Generate solutions to technical problems
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A degree at BSc or MSc level in Mechanical Engineering or similar
• Fluent communication skills in verbal and written English
• Strong technical interest.
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge of Creo
• Good communication skills in verbal and written Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Communicative
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a leading company in wastewater solutions, known for their innovative products and commitment to state-of-the-art technology. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
