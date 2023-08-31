Junior Mechanical CAD Engineer
2023-08-31
Are you a driven Mechanical Engineer seeking an opportunity to apply your skills and expertise in a dynamic engineering environment? We are currently looking for a dedicated individual to join our team and contribute to cutting-edge projects that focus on machinery design and innovation.
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in planning, designing, and enhancing machinery, equipment, and products. Collaborating both internally and with cross-functional teams, you will bring your engineering acumen to bear on projects that demand a solid understanding of associated functions and related engineering domains. Additionally, you will utilize computer tools and software for activities like report preparation and analysis.
Responsibilities
Execute professional assignments under the guidance of senior engineers, adhering to established engineering principles and practices.
Update CAD modules in accordance with new design techniques for reducing sound in shunt reactors.
Revise CAD models for the active part pressing system, incorporating newly documented design rules.
Enhance CAD modules for tank bottom components, integrating vibration isolation techniques.
Update the CAD module for the cover support system in alignment with Low sound project requirements.
About you
• 0-2 years of experience in the relevant field, with a bachelor 's degree.
• Alternatively, a technical degree with less than 10 years of experience within the relevant field.
• Proficiency in the English language.
Preferred Qualifications
• Proficiency in PTC Creo Program.
• Proficiency in Pro Program.
• Proficiency in drawing program code.
• Knowledge of Swedish is advantageous but not mandatory.
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after agreement.
Contact
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
Let your creativity and technical prowess thrive in a role as a CAD engineer with us. Submit your application* in English today and let 's together build the innovations of the future!
• Applicants must possess a valid work permit applicable in the EU region.
