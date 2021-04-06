Junior Market Coordinator - Bosch Rexroth AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Örnsköldsvik
Junior Market Coordinator
Bosch Rexroth AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Örnsköldsvik
2021-04-06
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Örnsköldsvik, Nordmaling, Kramfors, Sollefteå
Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Rexroth AB i Örnsköldsvik
Bosch Rexroth AB is looking for a Junior Market Coordinator. The workplace is located in Mellansel, Sweden. The position is temporary, from earliest May 1st to c:a December 31st, with possibility for extension.
As Junior Market Coordinator, you will be working with administrative and analytical tasks within the Sales Department, mainly the functions Sales Support, Market Communication and Product Management. The core tasks of the job is to support, develop and coordinate systems and processes within the Sales Department.
An exciting part of the job is to interprete internal and external market data regarding the South East Asian market (SEA), e.g. Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, to provide insight about business opportunities and suggest sales initiatives for SEA.
You will present and visualize your findings and suggestions in PowerPoint, Excel and other MS-programs, and also in reports to be used by the sales organization for strategy and decision making.
The work offers plenty of opportunities for improvements and development of our core processes and, most importantly, a possibility to make a real impact on international sales.
We are looking for someone with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Management or Business Management, and with no more than two years of postgraduate experience, and with talent and interest in computers and systems, and with social and cultural skills.
Requirements for the job are:
Previous experience of sales data and market trend analysis.
Experience in MS Power BI and analyzing Power BI Dashboard
Advanced MS Excel user
Fluency in English
Meritorious for the job are:
Knowledge of SEA markets; business and/or cultural wise
Proficiency in a major SEA language, e.g. Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai
Experience of working in Bosch Business Data System
Experience of SAP
Experience of Hägglunds products and solutions
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16
Adress
Bosch Rexroth AB
VÄSTERSELSVÄGEN 12
89580 Mellansel
Jobbnummer
5674436
Bosch Rexroth AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Örnsköldsvik
2021-04-06
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Örnsköldsvik, Nordmaling, Kramfors, Sollefteå
Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Rexroth AB i Örnsköldsvik
Bosch Rexroth AB is looking for a Junior Market Coordinator. The workplace is located in Mellansel, Sweden. The position is temporary, from earliest May 1st to c:a December 31st, with possibility for extension.
As Junior Market Coordinator, you will be working with administrative and analytical tasks within the Sales Department, mainly the functions Sales Support, Market Communication and Product Management. The core tasks of the job is to support, develop and coordinate systems and processes within the Sales Department.
An exciting part of the job is to interprete internal and external market data regarding the South East Asian market (SEA), e.g. Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, to provide insight about business opportunities and suggest sales initiatives for SEA.
You will present and visualize your findings and suggestions in PowerPoint, Excel and other MS-programs, and also in reports to be used by the sales organization for strategy and decision making.
The work offers plenty of opportunities for improvements and development of our core processes and, most importantly, a possibility to make a real impact on international sales.
We are looking for someone with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Management or Business Management, and with no more than two years of postgraduate experience, and with talent and interest in computers and systems, and with social and cultural skills.
Requirements for the job are:
Previous experience of sales data and market trend analysis.
Experience in MS Power BI and analyzing Power BI Dashboard
Advanced MS Excel user
Fluency in English
Meritorious for the job are:
Knowledge of SEA markets; business and/or cultural wise
Proficiency in a major SEA language, e.g. Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai
Experience of working in Bosch Business Data System
Experience of SAP
Experience of Hägglunds products and solutions
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16
Adress
Bosch Rexroth AB
VÄSTERSELSVÄGEN 12
89580 Mellansel
Jobbnummer
5674436