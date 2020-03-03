Junior Key Account Manager - Teamtailor AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm

Teamtailor AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm2020-03-03Working at Teamtailor means working at a young, fast moving tech company with smart people that are passionate about their work. We are disrupting the HR market and today we are serving over 2000 customers and 65000 users That's why we're expanding our Customer Success department with a Key Account Manager. Our mission is to have the most satisfied customers and we are looking for a strong relationship-builder to join our team!Your key responsibilities will be to:Onboard our new customersHelp our customers use Teamtailor at full potential, with everything from integrations to best practice and training opportunitiesWork proactively with renewalsFind new business opportunities with our existing customersTogether with Head of KAM develop and improve ways of working with customer satisfactionIs this you?Experience within sales and technical customer support from the SaaS industryExperience from the HR industryA hobby "tech-savy" personFluent in Swedish and EnglishA ping pong professional ... we're kidding! But we do like to playWe value your personality and we believe you're passionate about your work, ambitious and work hard to reach your own goals!Interested?Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2020-03-03Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-20Teamtailor AB5130468