Junior Key Account Manager - Teamtailor AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm
Junior Key Account Manager
Teamtailor AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2020-03-03
Working at Teamtailor means working at a young, fast moving tech company with smart people that are passionate about their work. We are disrupting the HR market and today we are serving over 2000 customers and 65000 users That's why we're expanding our Customer Success department with a Key Account Manager. Our mission is to have the most satisfied customers and we are looking for a strong relationship-builder to join our team!
Your key responsibilities will be to:
Onboard our new customers
Help our customers use Teamtailor at full potential, with everything from integrations to best practice and training opportunities
Work proactively with renewals
Find new business opportunities with our existing customers
Together with Head of KAM develop and improve ways of working with customer satisfaction
Is this you?
Experience within sales and technical customer support from the SaaS industry
Experience from the HR industry
A hobby "tech-savy" person
Fluent in Swedish and English
A ping pong professional ... we're kidding! But we do like to play
We value your personality and we believe you're passionate about your work, ambitious and work hard to reach your own goals!
Interested?
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-03
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-20
Företag
Teamtailor AB
Jobbnummer
5130468
