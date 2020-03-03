Junior Key Account Manager - Teamtailor AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm
Junior Key Account Manager
Teamtailor AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2020-03-03

Working at Teamtailor means working at a young, fast moving tech company with smart people that are passionate about their work. We are disrupting the HR market and today we are serving over 2000 customers and 65000 users That's why we're expanding our Customer Success department with a Key Account Manager. Our mission is to have the most satisfied customers and we are looking for a strong relationship-builder to join our team!

Your key responsibilities will be to:
* Onboard our new customers
* Help our customers use Teamtailor at full potential, with everything from integrations to best practice and training opportunities
* Work proactively with renewals
* Find new business opportunities with our existing customers
* Together with Head of KAM develop and improve ways of working with customer satisfaction

Is this you?
* Experience within sales and technical customer support from the SaaS industry
* Experience from the HR industry
* A hobby "tech-savy" person
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* A ping pong professional ... we're kidding! But we do like to play

We value your personality and we believe you're passionate about your work, ambitious and work hard to reach your own goals!

Interested?

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-03

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Teamtailor AB

Jobbnummer
5130468

