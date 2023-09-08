Junior Java developer to a big telecom company!
2023-09-08
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Do you thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments and value teamwork as the key to success? Look no further! We're seeking talented individuals like you to join the team as Java developers at one of Sweden's leading telecom companies. If you're up for the challenge, keep reading to find out more about this exciting opportunity.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the commerce team you will be a key-player in building and perfecting the backend services for sales flows and payments. Their mission? To build a fast reliable and user-friendly platform where a customer can select products and services and choose to pay using traditional payment methods like cards and Swish, but also more modern ones like Open Banking.
To achieve this you work with modern technology, experiment and try out new ways of solving complex problems. The team is working closely with business owners to understand our users and their needs. You will be using agile methods and continuous delivery and improvement on sprint basis. This is a long-term assignment with the possibility to be over recruited to the client in the future.
You are offered
• Expert Mentorship: Enjoy the guidance of a senior mentor, taking your skills to their peak potential.
• Prestigious Workplace: Join a company that made it to the exclusive 2023 list of "Top 100 Most Attractive Employers" according to the YPAI 2023 (Young Professionals Attraction Index).
• Personal Coaching: Benefit from a dedicated consultant manager who'll be your partner in progress, coaching you throughout your employment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Building and developing the backend services to ensure a high-quality product
• Collaborate with business owners to understand user needs in depth
• Engage in daily mob and/or pair programming with your skilled teammates. Achieve greatness together!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Academic degree within IT/system science/ data science or equivalent
• Very good knowledge in Java
• Good knowledge in Spring Boot
• Very good knowledge in English and Swedish in both speech and writing as it is used in the daily work.
For this position, you will be requested to do a Java test to show your skills.
It is considered a merit if you have knowledge in:
• Cloud (Docker, Kubernetes)
• Pipelines
• CI/CD
• NoSQL (Mongo)
• SQL
• Microservices testing
• TDD
• Integration/regression testing
• Scrum/ Kanban
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are
• Collaborative
• Self-sufficient
• Initiative
As a person you understand the big picture and are willing to learn new things - and you are always ready to walk the extra mile to ensure a high-quality product. The daily job will include contact with several different teams and departments and we believe you have excellent collaboration and communication skills. It is important that you are a team player who likes to work art from start to finish with the team. As a person, you are open, driven and are not afraid to take own initiatives.
