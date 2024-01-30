Junior IT support with knowledge in economy
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
If you are someone with experience in IT support, as well as expertise in finance - keep reading! We're currently looking for an individual at the early stages of their career, ready to embrace a new challenge where you can develop your technical skills. If you also share our passion for pets, submit your application today.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client are now looking for their next IT support member to provide support from their office in Danderyd.
You will primarily handle cases received from the accounting team. This involves addressing inquiries and rectifying errors identified during the invoice import process into Oracle. Your responsibilities include updating and configuring rules as necessary. This opportunity offers a 6-month consultancy assignment with the possibility of extension.
The heart of their business is their pets, something all staff are passionate about.
You are offered
• Learn from highly knowledgeable senior teams
• A place where you get the chance to develop your techincal skills
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You provide support to the accounting teams in their system
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in applicationsupport.
• Understanding of financial processes, including how to record expenses, interpret invoice VAT, and comprehend financial terminology while providing support to economists.
• Proficient in spoken and written English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in IT support, specifically within some type of financial application, preferably electronic invoice management.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Good cooperation skills
• Structured
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101600". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8430819